Tori Bowie, 3-Time US Olympic Track Medalist, Dies at 32

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Three-time Olympic medalist Tori Bowie died at the age of 32.

"We're devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away," Icon Management announced Wednesday. "We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We're truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends."

Bowie's agent, Kimberly Holland, told CNN's Jill Martin she was found dead at her home in Florida and that no cause of death has been determined.

USA Track and Field said it was "deeply saddened" by Bowie's death.

"Her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed," the organization stated.

Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce mourned Bowie on social media:

Bowie, who was born in Sand Hill, Mississippi, represented the United States in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, earning a silver medal in the 100 meters and a bronze in the 200 meters. She was also on the 4x100-meter relay team that beat out Jamaica for gold.

In addition to her Olympic success, Bowie became the world champion in the 100-meter dash in 2017. She edged the Ivory Coast's Marie-Josée Ta Lou in the final by 0.01 seconds with a time of 10.85 seconds.

She captured another gold at the 2017 World Championships as a member of the U.S. 4x100-meter relay team.