Fred VanVleet's Best FA Landing Spots After Reportedly Opting out of Raptors Contract

Andrew Lahodynskyj/Getty Images

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday that Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet was opting out of his $22.8 million player option for the 2023-24 season, an expected move given he'll likely command far more money in free agency.

Woj added that VanVleet "hasn't ruled out negotiating a new deal and a Raptors return," but given that he'll be one of the most prominent free agents on the market, he should have plenty of options.

So, where are the best landing spots for the talented point guard?

The Houston Rockets

The Philadelphia 76ers are going to try go keep James Harden to pair with Joel Embiid for the foreseeable future, but Harden is a free agent and the Houston Rockets have been continuously linked to a potential reunion.

But one of those teams is going to miss out on Harden, and each might have varying levels of interest in VanVleet. A Houston pursuit would be far simpler, however.

Signing in Philadelphia would be complicated, given the team won't have the cap space to make such a move. It would require a sign-and-trade with Toronto, which would cause its own complications since it would require Tobias Harris heading to the Raptors.

Perhaps Toronto would be fine taking on the final year of his contract and freeing up $39.2 million in salary next summer. But it's probably a long shot.

And even from a basketball standpoint, a starting backcourt of VanVleet and Tyrese Maxey—while fun on offense—would be diminutive and get cooked defensively. But if the Sixers can't retain Harden, it's a scenario they'll have to at least investigate.

The Rockets, however, have the cap space to sign him outright to a max contract and seem hellbent on adding veteran talent this offseason, at least given the rumors surrounding the team. VanVleet would be given the keys to the offense, and it's hard to believe the Rockets would sign him without pursuing other veterans to join him.

If nothing else, Houston offers VanVleet leverage on the market. If his preferred destination is hesitant on offering him the deal he wants, he could leverage Houston's potential interest if Harden sticks around in Philly, creating a market for himself.

Expect the Rockets and VanVleet to orbit one another in some capacity this summer.

Orlando Magic

The Magic are another team who could create enough cap space to give VanVleet a lucrative deal this offseason if they so desired. They also have a young core, albeit with a few players (Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony, Wendell Carter Jr., etc.) a bit further along in their development than the Rockets.

Granted, the team's decision-making should center solely around what is best for reigning Rookie of the Year winner Paolo Banchero and younger players like Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner. Signing VanVleet is a win-now move on a roster that is perhaps ready to take the next step, but far from being a title contender.

But if VanVleet is chasing the biggest possible payday and the chance to run the offense as the veteran leader, Orlando could be in play.

Los Angeles Lakers

Yes, the Lakers may be one of the teams that could pursue Kyrie Irving this summer. But VanVleet would be one heck of a consolation prize (and perhaps less of a potential headache down the line).

He's played off the ball before in Toronto with Kyle Lowry and is an excellent shooter, so his fit with LeBron James is solid. He'll offer more defense than D'Angelo Russell at the position. He's already won a title.

It might be tough for the Lakers to pay VanVleet big money while also retaining Austin Reeves and Rui Hachimura. But if they can make the math work, it's a really logical pairing.

Phoenix Suns

If the Suns end up cutting or trading Chris Paul—and if Deandre Ayton's relationship with the team has deteriorated beyond the point of salvage—landing VanVleet in a sign-and-trade with Toronto could make some sense.

It would require the Raptors wanting Ayton and his $32.5 million salary, of course. And obviously VanVleet would need to want the Suns. But VanVleet is younger and more durable than Paul, and Ayton's days in Phoenix may be numbered anyway.

From a basketball perspective, VanVleet would fit nicely with Devin Booker—an excellent playmaker himself—and Kevin Durant. It would give him the chance to chase more titles, perhaps the best chance he'll get among his possible suitors this summer.

But it would certainly require a lot of moving parts as well.