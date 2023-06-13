US Open 2023 Odds: Predictions for McIlroy, Scheffler, Koepka and Top Contenders

3 of 3

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy should draw plenty of attention over the weekend, as his recent resurgence suggests another win is inevitable. He hasn't won since the Dubai Desert Classic in January, but he just tied for ninth at the RBC Canadian Open.



However, the 34-year-old has never played at the Los Angeles Country Club and will be getting his first look at the course this week.



"I've watched some videos on YouTube," McIlroy said, per Ewan Murray of the Guardian. "I know the look of the course and the topography a little bit and sort of what to expect. But you don't get a real grasp of it until you're actually out there and your feet are on the ground."

Based on his recent play, a top-10 finish (+140; bet $100 to win $140) feels likely. However, the Northern Irishman will find it hard to win his first major in nearly 10 years on an unfamiliar course.



Scheffler has been a model of consistency lately, and another top-five finish (+150) is probably in the cards. Yet, he may not break through with his first victory since the Players.



Putting has been an issue for Scheffler, who ranks 148th in strokes gained through putting, according to PGATour.com. Putting will be essential on the north course, designed by George C. Thomas, Jr. and recently updated by Gil Hanse.



"The Thomas greens have a lot more slope than you might anticipate until you get on them," Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times wrote.



The challenging greens represent one reason why Rahm, who ranks 19th in strokes gained through putting, should fare well—even though he finished outside of the top 10 in his last two tournaments. They're also one reason to keep an eye on Max Homa, who ranks fifth in this category.



Another reason? The 32-year-old grew up in California, played at Cal and owns the course record of 61.



Ultimately, though, it's hard to bet against Koepka. He's as hot as anyone in golf right now, and he's historically done very well at this event. Though he finished 55th in 2022, he has five top-five finishes and two victories in his nine U.S. Open appearances.

Top-Five Predictions



1. Brooks Koepka



2. Max Homa



3. Jon Rahm



4. Rory McIlroy



5. Scottie Scheffler



Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.