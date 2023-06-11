Nuggets' Jamal Murray on Nikola Jokić's Dominance: 'I Think There's More to Come'

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Nikola Jokić is a two-time NBA MVP, but Denver Nuggets teammate Jamal Murray thinks that the Serbian center is still reaching new heights on the basketball court.

When asked about if he has seen this level of play from his co-star before, Murray answered in the negative, then elaborating with "maybe one day in practice."

"Some of the passes he makes, and how quickly he makes them, that is what impresses me the most." Murray said. "If the pass is open, there is no hesitation."

Murray then took his praise a step further, stating that despite the accolades the 6'11" center has received, he has an extra gear to hit.

"He won his first MVP, and then his numbers were better with the second MVP, and then his numbers are better during now." Murray said. "I think there is more to come, actually, from Jok, and I think that we are going to see a side of Jok that we haven't seen where he can be pure dominance, the whole time, even more than he has been."

The concept of a more dominant Jokić is difficult to fathom. He has averaged a double-double over the past three seasons and has been an All-NBA selection for five consecutive seasons.

He also helped lead the Nuggets to the top seed in the Western Conference alongside Murray and is one win away from his first career NBA championship. Jokić has taken the elite play to another level over this run, averaging 30.1 points 13.3 assists and 9.8 rebounds over 39.3 minutes in 19 games.

Jokić, Murray and the Nuggets will have their first opportunity to capture the Larry O'Brien trophy on Monday in Denver.