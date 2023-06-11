Heat's Kevin Love Says Wife Kate Bock Gave Birth to Couple's 1st Child

Kyle Terada - Pool/Getty Images

The good times keep coming for Miami Heat forward Kevin Love.

Love, 34, and his wife Kate Bock welcomed first child—a boy—into the world Saturday. He flew back into Denver this morning to rejoin the Heat ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday, according to WSVN's Josh Moser.

In addition to this exciting new chapter in his personal life, Love has also found success in Dade County since joining the Heat back in February after he secured a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Love wasn't getting a whole lot of playing time in Cleveland after falling out of the rotation but found a place in Miami's starting lineup and has played a big role throughout most of its magical run to the Finals as the eight seed in the Eastern Conference.

After having to sit out the final few games of the Eastern Conference Finals due to the tough matchup, Love has left his fingerprints on this series against the Denver Nuggets, especially in the Heat's Game 2 win when he had 10 rebounds.

The franchise will need more of that from Love as it faces a 3-1 deficit to the Nuggets. Miami will try to forge the beginning of a comeback Monday night at Ball Arena in Game 5.

Luckily for Miami, Love has quite a bit of experience in these types of situations. He was an integral part of the Cavaliers team that managed to pull off the only comeback from a 3-1 deficit in NBA Finals history back in 2016 against the 73-9 Golden State Warriors.

So, they'll be leaning on his insight quite heavily the rest of the way.

Game 5 is set to tipoff at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.