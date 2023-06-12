The 4 Best Opponents for Teofimo Lopez After Win vs. Josh Taylor

0 of 4

Well, that was unexpected.

Though it wasn't inconceivable Teofimo Lopez could compete with and even defeat a fighter of Josh Taylor's caliber on Saturday night in New York City, let's just say the optics he was presenting going in weren't ideal.

He'd barely beaten gatekeeper Sandor Martin in his previous appearance, and the awkward back-and-forth with his own father during a fight-week interview with ESPN's Mark Kriegel left people wondering if his psychological state was appropriate to handle the task.

But over 12 rounds with the previously unbeaten Scotsman, all doubts were allayed.

Lopez earned a two-point margin on two scorecards and a more feasible six-point edge on a third to both lift Taylor's 140-pound title claim and reestablish himself as a star.

The 25-year-old had climbed that ladder with a stirring defeat of Vasiliy Lomachenko three years ago to become the undisputed champion at lightweight, but he lost those belts in his next fight at 135 and hadn't seemed close to that form in two subsequent wins at 140.

