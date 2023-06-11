X

    Celtics Rumors: Charles Lee Finalizing Contract as Lead Assistant on Mazzulla's Staff

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 11, 2023

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MARCH 04: Associate head coach Charles Lee of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first half at Fiserv Forum on March 04, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
    Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

    The Boston Celtics are making some changes to Joe Mazzulla's coaching staff.

    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, former Milwaukee Bucks associate head coach Charles Lee is reportedly "finalizing a deal" to become Mazzulla's lead assistant.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.