Celtics Rumors: Charles Lee Finalizing Contract as Lead Assistant on Mazzulla's Staff

The Boston Celtics are making some changes to Joe Mazzulla's coaching staff.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, former Milwaukee Bucks associate head coach Charles Lee is reportedly "finalizing a deal" to become Mazzulla's lead assistant.

