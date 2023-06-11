Horse Excursionniste Euthanized After 'Catastrophic Injury' Following Race at Belmont

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Veterinarians euthanized four-year-old gelding Excursionniste following a race Saturday at Belmont Park.

New York Racing Association spokesman Pat McKenna said the horse suffered a "catastrophic injury to its left front leg," according to the Associated Press' Jimmy Golen.

Little Blue Bird Stables, which owned Excursionniste, addressed the situation Saturday on social media:

The NYRA will investigate the circumstances related to his death.

The Belmont Stakes was the headline event Saturday in Elmont, New York. Arcangelo captured the final leg of horse racing's triple crown.

One race followed the Belmont Stakes on Saturday night. Excursionniste competed but was unable to finish the race, with Golen reporting he pulled up on the far turn. Track veterinary staff treated him at the scene and determined euthanizing him was the best course of action.

Golen noted Excursionniste was the third horse to die at Belmont this season.