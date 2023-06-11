UFC 289 Results: Amanda Nunes, Charles Oliveira Headline Main Event Card Winners

UFC 289 Results: Amanda Nunes, Charles Oliveira Headline Main Event Card WinnersJune 11, 2023
The best to ever do it has decided to hang up her gloves.
And following a dominant performance Saturday night at UFC 289 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, Amanda Nunes is going out on top.
Nunes, 35, announced her retirement from the UFC after defeating Irene Aldana via unanimous decision to retain her bantamweight title. Also the holder of the featherweight belt, she leaves the fight game as double champion and one of the greatest fighters to ever grace the octagon.
She is also the first and only fighter to defend two UFC titles while holding both
UFC @ufc
"And Still forever! Double champion for life!"<a href="https://twitter.com/Amanda_Leoa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Amanda_Leoa</a> calls it a career at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UFC289?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UFC289</a> <a href="https://t.co/6kdifaFGhw">pic.twitter.com/6kdifaFGhw</a>
While she didn't finish Aldana like she has so many others in the past, it wasn't really much of a contest for Nunes as she was in complete control all night long. She landed over triple the amount of strikes that Aldana did and nearly quadrupled her up on significant strikes.
It was target practice for most of the fight.
Aldana stepped in to take the fight after Julianna Peña had to withdraw from the bout back in May due to multiple injuries, it would've completed the trilogy between herself and Nunes.
Likely a first ballot UFC Hall of Famer, Nunes retires with a 23-5 record and is widely considered as the greatest female mixed martial artist of all-time.
UFC 289 Results
Main Card
Amanda Nunes def. Irene Aldana via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-43)
Charles Oliveira def. Beneil Dariush via first-round TKO (punches)
Mike Malott def. Adam Fugitt via second-round submission (guillotine choke)
Dan Ige def. Nate Landwehr via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Marc-Andre Barriault def. Eryk Anders via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Prelims
Chris Curtis vs. Nassourdine Imavov — NC (headbutt) at 3:04 of Round Two
Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Miranda Maverick via unanimous decision (298-28 x3)
Aiemann Zahabi def. Aoriqileng via TKO (punches) at 1:04 of Round One
Kyle Nelson def. Blake Bilder via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)
Stephen Erceg def. David Dvorak via unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)
Diana Belbita def. Maria Oliveira via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)
Charles Oliveira Def. Beneil Dariush
Looking to make it back to the mountaintop of the UFC lightweight division, Charles Oliveira made quick work of Beneil Dariush, a fellow top contender for the belt. The former champ finished things off late in the first round with a TKO.
In his first fight since losing to Islam Makhachev back in October, Oliveira may now have himself in prime position for a rematch and a chance at getting his belt back with his 12th win in 13 fights.
The game plan went exactly the way the 33-year-old wanted things to go. He got Dariush to engage with him on the ground, where he's at his best, and once he got back to his feet he just pounded the No. 4 ranked lightweight until the referee called the fight.
Oliveira stated his intentions to face Makhachev anyplace, at any time for an opportunity to be the lightweight champ once again.
"I didn't mean to send a message," he said. "Last time you saw 10% of me, now you saw 120% of me. The champion is going to be Charles Oliveira. You know what? Dana, I'm next one. You know. You want me to fight him in his house? I'll go. I'm ready. Let's do it."
Mike Malott def. Adam Fugitt
The first finish of the main card and the first submission of the entire night belonged to another Canadian as Mike Malott defeated Adam Fuggit with a second-round guillotine choke to complete the 5-0 sweep for Canadian fighters at Rogers Arena.
It wasn't a particularly close fight even before the submission as Malott came out of the gates hot and heavy against Fuggit, landing a body kick and really attacking his opponent's lower body throughout the first five minutes.
He also scored a pair of takedowns.
The second round was quick work for the 31-year-old as he secured the tap out a little over a minute into the round and finished off arguably the most impressive performance of the night up to that point.
UFC @ufc
MIKE MALOTT DOES IT AGAIN 💪<br><br>Another finish for <a href="https://twitter.com/Michael_Malott?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@michael_malott</a> to cap off a huge night for Canada!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UFC289?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UFC289</a> <a href="https://t.co/dUg5Urt37K">pic.twitter.com/dUg5Urt37K</a>
Malott is now 3-0 in the UFC and all 10 of his wins in MMA have come by either submission or knockout, an uber impressive record.
Dan Ige Def. Nate Landwehr
Also getting his second-consecutive win, Dan Ige looked like he was going to have a quick night in the octagon against Nate Landwehr, landing big shots early and often all night long. But Landwehr refused to go quietly and kept fighting back despite taking a whole lot of punishment.
Ige got knockdowns in each of the first two rounds, which included a nasty combination in the latter that left Landwehr scrambling around the octagon and trying to survive for the final round, which he somehow managed to do.
The third round proved to be much calmer for Landwehr but he didn't do enough to turn the fight in his favor as Ige secured the unanimous decision win, snapping his opponent's three-fight win streak.
Both Ige and Landwehr are now 17-5.
Marc-Andre Barriault def. Eryk Anders
Catapulted by fighting in front of his home crowd at Rogers Arena, Canadian Marc-Andre Barriault came out on fire in his unanimous decision win over Eryk Anders on Saturday night for his second-consecutive victory.
It was a fast-paced fight from the beginning and Barriault scored a huge early knockdown in the first round after connecting on a big right hand. It would be a hotly contested round the rest of the way, however, as Anders continued to respond.
The second round seemed to be a bit more even but both fighters kept up the crazy pace that didn't let up all night long.
In the final five minutes Barriault found a way to pull away by landing some nice body kicks as well as a few more right hands. His takedown defense was also superb throughout the night as Anders was 1/10 on takedown attempts about midway through the third round.
It was more than enough to get him the decision in fairly easy fashion as all three judges scored it 30-27.
Barriault now improves to 16-6 for his career.