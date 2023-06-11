UFC 289 Results: Amanda Nunes, Charles Oliveira Headline Main Event Card Winners

0 of 5

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

The best to ever do it has decided to hang up her gloves.

And following a dominant performance Saturday night at UFC 289 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, Amanda Nunes is going out on top.

Nunes, 35, announced her retirement from the UFC after defeating Irene Aldana via unanimous decision to retain her bantamweight title. Also the holder of the featherweight belt, she leaves the fight game as double champion and one of the greatest fighters to ever grace the octagon.

She is also the first and only fighter to defend two UFC titles while holding both

While she didn't finish Aldana like she has so many others in the past, it wasn't really much of a contest for Nunes as she was in complete control all night long. She landed over triple the amount of strikes that Aldana did and nearly quadrupled her up on significant strikes.

It was target practice for most of the fight.

Aldana stepped in to take the fight after Julianna Peña had to withdraw from the bout back in May due to multiple injuries, it would've completed the trilogy between herself and Nunes.

Likely a first ballot UFC Hall of Famer, Nunes retires with a 23-5 record and is widely considered as the greatest female mixed martial artist of all-time.