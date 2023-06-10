X

    Manchester City Completes Historic Treble as Fans Laud Rodri as UCL Hero vs. Inter

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJune 10, 2023

    ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JUNE 10: Jack Grealish (far right) of Manchester City celebrates the opening goal scored by Rodri of Manchester City during the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 final match between FC Internazionale and Manchester City FC at Atatuerk Olympic Stadium on June 10, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)
    Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

    Thanks to a 68th-minute goal by midfielder Rodri, Manchester City defeated Inter Milan 1-0 in the UEFA Champions Final on Saturday and become only the second English football team to win the treble.

    After winning the English Premier League with 89 points this season and beating rival Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup Final, City needed a Champions League Final win to complete the second treble in English football history, joining the 1998-99 Manchester United squad.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    MAN CITY COMPLETES THE TREBLE<br><br>🏆 PREMIER LEAGUE<br>🏆 FA CUP<br>🏆 CHAMPIONS LEAGUE<br><br>UNBELIEVABLE 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/SGvynIidOw">pic.twitter.com/SGvynIidOw</a>

    Many marveled at City's historic treble on Twitter, in addition to applauding Pep Guardiola for becoming only the second manager to accomplish the feat twice in Europe:

    Pablo Zabaleta @pablo_zabaleta

    THE TREBLE IS HERE 🏆🏆🏆 💙💙💙 <a href="https://t.co/5GnPmN00Sr">pic.twitter.com/5GnPmN00Sr</a>

    Rishi Sunak @RishiSunak

    Never thought I'd see another team win the treble in my lifetime.<br><br>Whoever you support it's an incredible achievement. <br><br>Congratulations to Pep and the team 👏 <a href="https://t.co/0XgPi0TisX">https://t.co/0XgPi0TisX</a>

    Squawka @Squawka

    Pep Guardiola is the first manager in European football history to complete the treble TWICE. <br><br>Barcelona (2008/09)<br>🏆 LaLiga<br>🏆 Copa del Rey<br>🏆 UCL <br><br>Man City (2022/23)<br>🏆 Premier League<br>🏆 FA Cup<br>🏆 UCL<br><br>The Double Treble™ <a href="https://t.co/98H60CDbaV">pic.twitter.com/98H60CDbaV</a>

    Graham Hunter @BumperGraham

    Pep Guardiola. The only coach in history to win the treble twice or to win it with different clubs. Genius <a href="https://twitter.com/GuardiolaTweets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GuardiolaTweets</a>

    𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐄𝐒 @ChaaliiyKay

    Pep Guardiola cannot do it outside Barcelona..<br><br>He just won the TREBLE with Man City.<br><br>The GREATEST COACH OF ALL TIME! <a href="https://t.co/MUaN2XgS6x">pic.twitter.com/MUaN2XgS6x</a>

    City were playing in only their second-ever UCL Final, and they broke through with their first Champions League title by virtue of a timely Rodri goal.

    Rodri broke the tie in a tightly contested affair during the second half when the ball came toward him near the top of the box, and he curved it around two Inter defenders:

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Rodri's second-ever Champions League goal was one to 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 🚀<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/TUDNUSA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TUDNUSA</a>) <a href="https://t.co/Wb0LzJbVrS">pic.twitter.com/Wb0LzJbVrS</a>

    Manchester City Completes Historic Treble as Fans Laud Rodri as UCL Hero vs. Inter
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    The 26-year-old midfielder from Spain scored only two league goals this season, but on Saturday he netted what was by far the biggest goal of his career.

    Manchester City fans celebrated across the globe and heaped praise on their hero on social media:

    New York Sky Blues @newyorkskyblues

    LIMBS AT AMITY AS RODRI MAKES IT 1-0!!! <a href="https://t.co/nylyEVmU0V">pic.twitter.com/nylyEVmU0V</a>

    Men in Blazers @MenInBlazers

    RODRI. SPEAK SOFTLY AND CARRY A BIG STICK. MAKE THE BACK OF THE NET BOUNCE WHILE YOU'RE AT IT.<a href="https://t.co/L0CKyJM1BG">pic.twitter.com/L0CKyJM1BG</a>

    Maximiliano Bretos @MaxBretosSports

    What can't Rodri do? Defender, midfielder, striker!<br>This is really hard to do.. hit it pure.<br> <a href="https://t.co/W2SNefd8Qo">pic.twitter.com/W2SNefd8Qo</a>

    GOAL @goal

    THAT'S WHY YOU START RODRI IN THE FINAL 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/2fAFCZbn9D">pic.twitter.com/2fAFCZbn9D</a>

    ACE @FCB_ACEE

    Rodrigo in Big UCL games for City : <a href="https://t.co/qVfkxMiDhC">pic.twitter.com/qVfkxMiDhC</a>

    lauren @rodrigonesy

    FIRST MANCHESTER CITY PLAYER TO SCORE IN A UCL FINAL RODRIGO HERNANDEZ CASCANTE

    FootballJOE @FootballJOE

    Inter Milan: "Come on boys 20 minutes left,hold strong we could nick a late winner here."<br><br>Rodri watching the ball roll to him: <a href="https://t.co/kjnqUHJKGW">pic.twitter.com/kjnqUHJKGW</a>

    With their win, City became the third different EPL team to win the UCL in the past five years, joining Liverpool and Chelsea.

    As for Inter, they were denied their eighth all-time UCL or European Cup title and are now a runner-up for the fifth time.

    Even in defeat, Inter Milan have the second-most Champions League or European Cup titles ever, behind only Real Madrid's 14.

    Inter were playing in their first UEFA Champions League title since 2010, which was also the last time they won the title.

    City have been the Premier League's dominant team in recent years, winning three consecutive EPL titles and five of the past six, and while they were never able to parlay that into UCL glory, the drought is finally over.