Nuggets 'Didn't Realize How Talented' Aaron Gordon Was After Trading for PF, GM Says

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

While most of the attention around the Denver Nuggets in this postseason, understandably, has been on Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon has been an invaluable player for them during this run to the NBA Finals.

In fact, speaking to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth admitted they had no idea what they were getting when Gordon was originally acquired in a March 2021 trade with the Orlando Magic.

"We didn't realize how talented he was," Booth said. "We didn't realize what a consummate teammate he was and how willing he was to sacrifice."

The Nuggets sent Gary Harris, RJ Hampton and a protected 2025 first-round draft pick to the Magic in exchange for Gordon and Gary Clark on March 25, 2021.

Gordon was a solid player during his seven seasons with the Magic, though he was a bit miscast trying to be a No. 1 option. It was easy to understand why he wanted that role because Nikola Vučević and Evan Fournier were the only other players on the roster capable of scoring, but the team's ceiling was always going to be limited with that group.

When Gordon requested a trade from Orlando, he even admitted it was due to frustration with the team's lack of success throughout his career.

Gordon averaged 12.9 points on 44.7 percent shooting and 6.4 rebounds per game in 428 games with the Magic.

Since being acquired by the Nuggets, Gordon has averaged 14.8 points on 53.6 percent shooting and 6.0 rebounds per game in 168 regular-season starts.

In this postseason, Gordon's value on the defensive end has shown up time and again because of who he gets matched up with.

Gordon has also had some incredible offensive performances in the playoffs, including in the Nuggets' 108-95 win over the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the Finals on Friday night. He scored 27 points on 11-of-15 shooting with seven rebounds and six assists in 42 minutes.

The 27 points were the most Gordon has had in a game since a Feb. 9 loss to the Magic (37 points).

Gordon and the Nuggets can close out the Finals in Game 5 at Ball Arena on Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET.