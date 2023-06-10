Jamal Murray Says Nuggets Are 'Ready' to Win NBA Title After Game 4 Victory vs. Heat

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

The Denver Nuggets are one win away from their first-ever championship after defeating the Miami Heat 108-95 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday.

Denver point guard Jamal Murray has played an instrumental role en route to his team's 3-1 series lead, averaging 23.3 points and 10.5 assists.

Murray, two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić and the rest of the Nuggets appear ready to close this out, and that's a sentiment the star guard relayed after the game.

"We're just ready to win a championship," Murray said, per Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic. "We have the tools to do it. It's been on our minds for a while. We're just locked in. I don't think you've got to overthink it. We're just dialed in, ready to win."

It's certainly looked that way all series. Denver's three wins have come by an average of 13 points, and all of them were double-digit victories. The Nuggets' Game 2 loss to Miami also went down to the wire before the Heat won 111-108.

But Denver has put on a masterclass over the last two games in particular. Murray and Jokić each posted 30-point triple-doubles in Game 3, and then it was Aaron Gordon's turn to carry the offense in Game 4 with a 27-point effort. Denver's defense has also been sensational, holding the Heat to 95 or fewer points in Games 1, 3 and 4.

Denver now has a chance to win a championship on its home court Monday when the Nuggets host the Heat at 8:30 p.m. ET.