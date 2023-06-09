NBA Trade Rumors: Pistons' Isaiah Stewart Viewed as 'Movable' Piece in Offseason

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Rival executives around the league believe Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart could be traded this offseason, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

Stewart—a first-round pick in the 2020 NBA draft—is part of a young frontcourt in the Motor City that includes former lottery talents like Jalen Duren, James Wiseman and Marvin Bagley.

Those executives believe it may just be too many bodies for those positions, and Stewart may be the piece that the franchise will look to move.

However, The Athletic's James Edwards, who covers the Pistons' beat, countered by saying that the organization's front office thinks too highly of Stewart to trade him and that it'd be hard to envision him playing anywhere else.

"[General manager] Troy Weaver loves Isaiah Stewart. I would be stunned if Isaiah played anywhere else anytime soon – stunned – based on conversations I've had," Edwards wrote. "I've felt very confident that Stewart would be here, and the Wiseman thing was more of a gamble on potential than we're trying to find a replacement."

Edwards believes that Stewart and Duren are likely the team's starting frontcourt moving forward. They would both be ahead of Wiseman, a former No. 2 pick who Detroit acquired from the Warriors ahead of the trade deadline.

The combination of Stewart and Duren have shown too much potential together to supplant them so early in their development.

"He's beloved in Detroit. He embodies everything that this city is about," Edwards added. "... I think it's far more likely that Duren and Stewart are the frontcourt. I think Wiseman was a guy they had a chance to get that they liked coming into his draft and see if they could unlock some potential as a backup big or starting big. Right now, it's Duren and Stewart's frontcourt job."

At 22 years old, Stewart is coming off the best offensive season of his career, averaging a career-high 11.3 points per game to go along with 8.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 28 minutes a night.

Edwards thinks it's far more likely that Stewart signs an extension this summer instead of getting traded.