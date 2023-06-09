X

    Pelicans' Zion Williamson Donates $250K to Jefferson Parish Schools for Uniforms

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJune 9, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 2: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans prepares to shoot a free throw during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on January 2, 2023 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson contributed a quarter-million dollars this week to aid local children with expenses related to attending new schools.

    According to ESPN's Andrew Lopez, the Zion Williamson Foundation donated $250,000 to students in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, as part of their Summer Bridge program:

    Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

    Zion Williamson has partnered with Jefferson Parish to help with their Summer Bridge program. <br><br>Also, the Zion Williamson Foundation has donated $250,000 to the school system to help with uniform costs for children who have to attend new schools because of consolidations. <a href="https://t.co/Uq7G0JvNYF">pic.twitter.com/Uq7G0JvNYF</a>

    The money will go toward helping students purchase school uniforms needed after consolidations necessitated them changing schools.

    Williamson, 22, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft out of Duke, and he has flashed immense potential since then despite a constant battle with injuries.

    In four years since getting drafted, Williamson has appeared in only 114 regular-season games. He missed all but 24 games as a rookie, missed the entire 2021-22 season with a foot injury and missed all but 29 games this season in large part because of a hamstring ailment.

    Williamson played in a career-high 61 games in 2020-21, and he parlayed that into averages of 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, as well as his first All-Star selection.

    This season, Zion was named an All-Star for the second time despite playing in only 29 games, as he averaged 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

    Despite the injury concerns, New Orleans signed Williamson to a five-year, $194.3 million contract extension last year, tying him to the Pels until 2028.

    Pelicans' Zion Williamson Donates $250K to Jefferson Parish Schools for Uniforms
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Although Williamson is still trying to find his footing as a cornerstone NBA player, he is succeeding as a philanthropic force in the New Orleans area.