X

    Novak Djokovic Advances to French Open Final as Fans Lament Carlos Alcaraz's Injury

    Adam WellsJune 9, 2023

    Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, right, speaks with chair umpire Aurelie Tourte of France as he reacts with pain at the end of the third game of the third set during his semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Friday, June 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
    AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias

    The first Grand Slam tournament showdown between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz turned into a huge letdown because of an apparent injury to the No. 1 seed in the 2023 French Open semifinals.

    After splitting the first two sets, Djokovic dominated while losing only two games over the final two sets in a 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 victory to advance to the men's championship match for the third time in the past four years at Roland Garros.

    Play was stopped early in the third set when Alcaraz appeared to be cramping up. He had an opportunity to break Djokovic's serve, but because he had to receive treatment outside of a scheduled changeover, the umpire awarded the game to Djokovic, giving him a 2-1 edge.

    Tennis Channel @TennisChannel

    play has stopped due to an apparent Alcaraz injury.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RolandGarros?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RolandGarros</a> <a href="https://t.co/SMxbujpgv6">pic.twitter.com/SMxbujpgv6</a>

    The injury marked the start of a quick downfall for Alcaraz, who was seeking his first appearance in the French Open final.

    Needless to say, fans and analysts were upset to see perhaps the most anticipated match of the entire tournament disappoint because of Alcaraz's injury.

    Owuraku Ampofo @_owurakuampofo

    The injury to Alcaraz just ruined a potential cracker. Sigh, I was braced for this.

    Novak Djokovic Advances to French Open Final as Fans Lament Carlos Alcaraz's Injury
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Matt Zemek @mzemek

    2022 Roland Garros first men's semifinal: Zverev injury.<br><br>2023 Roland Garros first men's semifinal: Alcaraz physical deterioration.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SPORTS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SPORTS</a>

    Joshua @JlovesJesu

    Shame to see an injury ruin this match.<br>No coming back for Alcaraz now.

    Trevor Lloyd @Trevorlloyd92

    Alcaraz can't move 😫 injuries like this in a match that was so good, absolutely sucks

    Max SND @MaxSND2

    Yea Alcaraz is the better athlete and the younger player with less injury risk. But he's playing these points 150% harder and giving up on none of them compared to Djokovic

    Tom furness @Tomfurness2

    Such a shame about Alcaraz injury, a great match ruined. Djokovic through to another grand slam final and I can see him winning all 4 slams this year <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RolandGarros?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RolandGarros</a>

    KELEWELE JOINT 🍟 @ANKAMAGYIMI__

    That injury to Alcaraz ruined an epic semifinal game my goodness. He and Djokovic were putting out a masterclass

    Nicholas Kyrgios @NickKyrgios

    Feel for Alcaraz. Just a big learning process, pretty sure every tennis player goes through this feeling. Cramping due to nervous energy and the anxiety of playing a match with this magnitude. He will learn how to deal with this in the future for sure. Then we should be scared🫣

    The Big Three @Big3Tennis

    Djokovic's technique allows him to go full throttle for hours and hours without getting physically wrecked. Alcaraz, like Nadal, is just not as technically and mechanically efficient as Novak. And really, nobody is.

    It's been a rough start to the Grand Slam season for Alcaraz. The 20-year-old had to miss the Australian Open due to a leg injury, which also caused him to lose the No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings to Djokovic.

    Alcaraz reclaimed the top spot in the world rankings by defeating Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the second round of the Italian Open.

    Djokovic can get the No. 1 ranking back if he wins Sunday. A victory in the final would also give him 23 career Grand Slam singles titles, breaking a tie with Rafael Nadal for the most in men's history.

    The Serbian superstar has dropped only two sets in his first six matches of the tournament. He will await the winner of the second semifinal between Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev.