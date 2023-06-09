NBA Trade Rumors: Nuggets Acquire 2024 1st, More from Thunder for 2029 1st-Round Pick

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets are in the midst of competing for an NBA title, but that hasn't stopped the front office from planning for the future.

The Nugget are acquiring the "least favorable" of the Oklahoma City Thunder's 2024 first-round picks, a 2024 second-round pick and a 2023 second-round pick (No. 37 overall) in exchange for a protected 2029 first-round pick, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"The Nuggets are trying to maximize their championship window and this deal gives them some additional chances at low-cost contracts and trade tools," Wojnarowski added. "For OKC, another first-round pick deep into the future."

Here's a full breakdown of the deal:

To Denver Nuggets:

2023 second-round pick (No. 37 overall, via WAS)

OKC's least favorable 2024 first-round pick

2024 second-round pick

To Oklahoma City Thunder:

2029 protected first-round pick

The Thunder own four first-round picks in the 2024 draft, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps:

Their own

From Houston Rockets (protected 1-4)

From Los Angeles Clippers (unprotected)

From Utah Jazz (protected 1-10)

