Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Blazers Have 'Genuine' Interest in Building Around Star

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will seemingly always be included in trade rumors. However, the franchise doesn't appear to be interested in moving him any time soon.

The Trail Blazers have "genuine" interest in building around Lillard, according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor.

"The front office is exploring deals for the No. 3 pick, and it's also open to moving Anfernee Simons," O'Connor added. "Jaylen Brown, Pascal Siakam, or Mikal Bridges would make sense as potential targets via trade, but it's unclear what level of appetite the Blazers have for that kind of trade. Come draft night, they might just pick."

Lillard was selected by the Trail Blazers sixth overall in the 2012 draft, and he has spent his entire career in Portland.

However, the 32-year-old has become the subject of immense trade speculation over the last several seasons as the Trail Blazers continue to underperform, failing to give the seven-time All-Star a true shot at an NBA title.

The Trail Blazers have made the postseason in eight of Lillard's 11 seasons. However, the franchise has only made it out of the first round three times over that span. It reached the Western Conference Semifinals in 2014 and 2016 and the Western Conference Finals in 2019.

Additionally, Portland has missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, though Lillard has missed a significant amount of time due to injuries in that span. He appeared in only 29 games during the 2021-22 campaign and in 58 games in 2022-23.

Lillard is under contract with the Blazers through the 2025-26 season. He's owed $45.6 million in 2023-24, $48.8 million in 2024-25 and an estimated $58.5 million in 2025-26. He also has an estimated $63.2 million player option in 2026-27.

The Weber State product has always been vocal about his desire to remain in Portland and win a title with the franchise. While he continues to be included in trade rumors, he said during an appearance on Showtime Sports' The Last Stand with Brian Custer earlier this week that he expects to be with the Trail Blazers next season.

"We got an opportunity, asset-wise, to build a team that can compete," Lillard said, per Kurt Helin of NBC Sports. "… If we can't do that, then it's a separate conversation we would have to have."

However, Lillard also played along when Custer asked him which teams he would hypothetically like to play for if a trade happened, and he listed the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets as destinations.

Lillard will probably remain in Portland next season, and more of an emphasis should be placed on providing him with the right supporting cast this summer to get the team over the hump next year.