NBA Rumors: Jerami Grant, Cam Johnson Among Pistons Targets in Free Agency

The Detroit Pistons reportedly have interest in wings Jerami Grant and Cam Johnson ahead of free agency this offseason.

Appearing on the HoopsHype Podcast, James Edwards of The Athletic said Grant is arguably the biggest name the Pistons are pursuing, and they "went into the offseason with the anticipation of trying to get him."

Edwards added that he believes Detroit "at least throws an offer sheet" at Johnson as well, although the Brooklyn Nets could match it since he is a restricted free agent.

