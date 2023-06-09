WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 9

2 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

Will Jey Uso fall in line and rejoin Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman in The Bloodline?

It was the question on the minds of WWE fans entering Friday's show and The Right Hand Man opted to keep the audience guessing, but not before taking the Special Counsel of The Bloodline up on a shot at Austin Theory for the United States Championship.

The segment ended on a cliffhanger, with Uso neither pledging allegiance to the faction in the wake of his brother Jimmy's attack at the hands of Sikoa nor completely divorcing himself from the group.

Will he dethrone Theory? What awaits him if he does not? Whose side does he choose: Jimmy's or The Bloodlines?

Those are questions enhanced or presented for the first time by this segment, which convinces fans to stick around for the night's main event.

Good stuff from all involved and a perfect way to start the show.

Grade

A

Top Moments