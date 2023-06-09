WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 9

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 9June 9, 2023
Who will Jey Uso align himself with: brother Jimmy or cousin Roman Reigns?
This was the central question of Friday's SmackDown, an episode that sought to write the latest chapter in the Bloodline saga while continuing WWE's march to Money in the Bank on July 1.
What did Jey do in the face of his sibling's assault at the hands of their younger brother, Solo Sikoa, and which Superstars cashed their tickets to the O2 Arena in London and the upcoming pay-per-view by way of MITB qualifying wins?
Find out with this recap of the June 9 broadcast.
Match Card
- The Usos react to Roman Reigns' actions
- Women's Money in the Bank qualifying match: "Michin" Mia Yim vs. Bayley
- Women's Money in the Bank qualifying match: Shotzi vs. Iyo Sky
- Men's Money in the Bank qualifying match: Butch vs. Baron Corbin
- Men's Money in the Bank qualifying match: Santos Escobar vs. Mustafa Ali
Announced in advance for Friday's show in advance were:
The Usos Interrupted Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman
- "Jimmy's in on the fact that "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns wants to groom you, The Right Hand Man, to be the next Tribal Chief. That's your future. That's your destiny. That's your fate," Heyman told Jey before assigning blame for last week's family blowup to Jimmy, claiming he has been jealous of his brother forever.
- "Unfortunately because of Jimmy, there is no more tag team in WWE known as The Usos."
- Heyman set Jey up with a United States Championship Match against Austin Theory for later in the show. When he extended his hand, Jey said he would get back to him on that sign of respect and unity.
Will Jey Uso fall in line and rejoin Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman in The Bloodline?
It was the question on the minds of WWE fans entering Friday's show and The Right Hand Man opted to keep the audience guessing, but not before taking the Special Counsel of The Bloodline up on a shot at Austin Theory for the United States Championship.
The segment ended on a cliffhanger, with Uso neither pledging allegiance to the faction in the wake of his brother Jimmy's attack at the hands of Sikoa nor completely divorcing himself from the group.
Will he dethrone Theory? What awaits him if he does not? Whose side does he choose: Jimmy's or The Bloodlines?
Those are questions enhanced or presented for the first time by this segment, which convinces fans to stick around for the night's main event.
Good stuff from all involved and a perfect way to start the show.
Grade
A
Top Moments
Men's Money in the Bank Qualifier: Santos Escobar vs. Mustafa Ali
- LA Knight joined Michael Cole and Wade Barrett on commentary for the match, having already qualified for the ladder match on last week's show.
- Escobar delivered hurricanrana from the apron to the floor and appeared to smack his own head on the steps, but was able to continue.
- Ali tried for a 450 splash but Escobar dodged it and sent him crashing face-first into the middle turnbuckle with serious force.
- Escobar earned the win as Cole put over hard how he may have changed his career with one victory.
- "Listen to what's in your heart, not to what's being put in your ear," Zayn told Uso backstage.
Santos Escobar continued the hottest year of his career Friday night with a win over Mustafa Ali that cashed his ticket to Money in the Bank and a shot at a guaranteed championship opportunity.
A fun, energetic match that had the fans invested based on the raw athleticism on display from the competitors, it was a great way to kick off the in-ring portion of the night's show. While it is never a bad thing for Ali to score a high-stakes victory, Escobar has meant more to WWE storytelling this year than his opponent and was the right choice to leave this one victoriously.
Backstage, Sami Zayn attempted to talk sense into Jey Uso, reminding him of the manipulation of Roman Reigns and urging him to listen to his heart.
Result
Escobar defeated Ali
Grade
B
Top Moments