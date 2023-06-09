Athletics' Las Vegas Stadium Vote Delayed in Nevada State Senate

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Following a couple lengthy days of hearings, the Nevada Senate adjourned Thursday without voting on a financing bill for the $1.5 billion stadium that the Oakland Athletics want to build on the Las Vegas Strip, according to a report by the Associated Press.

The special legislative session will now seep into next week as deliberations continue over whether to contribute $380 million in public funding to the project with both the Senate and Assembly adjourned until Monday.

The bill, which can be amended by lawmakers will need to pass both the Senate and the Assembly before getting ratified by Governor Joe Lombardo, who has been supportive of it.

As part of the hearings on Wednesday and Thursday, state representatives questioned tourism experts, officials and a representative from a firm partnering with the Athletics about the benefits of approving the bill.

They said the stadium would help expand Las Vegas' budding sports scene and help boost the city's economy. However, there is also a growing number of economists and lawmakers warning that the deal would bring minimal benefits for the hefty public price tag.

Back in May, the franchise came to an agreement with Bally's and Gaming & Leisure Properties to build their 30,000-seat stadium on the 35-acre Tropicana hotel site along the Las Vegas Strip.

According to the report, the bill would not directly raise local taxes as the public funding would consist of $180 million in transferable tax credits and $120 million in county bonds. The backers of the stadium have said that the amount of revenue the stadium would bring in would pay off those bonds and interest.

Clark County also plans to contribute $25 million in credit to help with infrastructure costs.