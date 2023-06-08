Chris Paul Rumors: PG Has Dreamed of Playing with Lakers, LeBron James, NBA GM Says

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Amid conflicting reports regarding Chris Paul's future with the Phoenix Suns, there is one destination that stands out above the rest if the star point guard is set to move on this summer.

And that's with his long-time friend LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Heavy.com's Sean Deveney.

Deveney spoke with several executives around the league, and the Lakers seemed like the unanimous favorites to land Paul should he leave Phoenix.

"Lakers first," one Eastern Conference GM texted him. "It's not definite, a lot can happen. But you'd have to start there. He always had (the) dream of being a Laker (and) playing with LBJ (James)."

