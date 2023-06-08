French Open 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Thursday's Winners and Losers

0 of 3

Andy Cheung/Getty Images

Karolina Muchova and Iga Swiatek battled in different ways to reach the 2023 French Open women's singles final on Thursday.

Muchova rallied from the verge of elimination to take down Aryna Sabalenka in three sets.

Swiatek earned her fifth two-set win of the tournament over Beatriz Haddad Maia. She was forced into a second-set tiebreak, a rare occurrence for her at Roland Garros, by the Brazilian.

Swiatek will go after her third French Open title in four years in Saturday's final.

Muchova will appear in her first-ever Grand Slam championship match, and she will take on Swiatek for the second time in her career, and the first time since Swiatek took over women's tennis.