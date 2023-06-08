French Open 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Thursday's Winners and Losers

French Open 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Thursday's Winners and LosersJune 8, 2023
Karolina Muchova and Iga Swiatek battled in different ways to reach the 2023 French Open women's singles final on Thursday.
Muchova rallied from the verge of elimination to take down Aryna Sabalenka in three sets.
Swiatek earned her fifth two-set win of the tournament over Beatriz Haddad Maia. She was forced into a second-set tiebreak, a rare occurrence for her at Roland Garros, by the Brazilian.
Swiatek will go after her third French Open title in four years in Saturday's final.
Muchova will appear in her first-ever Grand Slam championship match, and she will take on Swiatek for the second time in her career, and the first time since Swiatek took over women's tennis.
Thursday Results
No. 1 Iga Swiatek def. No. 14 Beatriz Haddad Maia, 6-2, 7-6 (7)
Karolina Muchova def. No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 7-5
Karolina Muchova Stuns Aryna Sabalenka
Muchova authored the most stunning comeback of the tournament to reach her first Grand Slam final.
The unseeded Czech player won the final five games of the match after Sabalenka had a match point at 5-2.
Muchova saved the match point on her serve to extend the match one more game and then picked away at the No. 2 seed's lead.
Sabalenka's 5-2 advantage in the third set was one of the biggest edges in the match in which the first two sets went to a tiebreak.
The No. 2 seed was unable to recover from Muchova's rally to force a third tiebreak as she crumbled under the pressure.
Sabalenka's loss marked the first time she fell in a Grand Slam match in 2023, and it ended her chase of the No. 1 world ranking.
Sabalenka needed to better Swiatek's result at Roland Garros after reaching the quarterfinals to jump her in the world rankings.
Muchova will be the underdog against Swiatek, but she can generate confidence from her two wins over top-10 seeds at the 2023 French Open and a win over the No. 1 seed early in the Pole's career in 2019.
Iga Swiatek Survives Second Set Challenge
Swiatek faced a tougher-than-expected second set against Haddad Maia.
The top seed battled deep into a tiebreak to close out her victory over the 14th-seeded Brazilian.
Swiatek capitalized on a slow second serve from Haddad Maia at 7-7 and then finished off the match with a forehand on her serve.
The second set presented a much more difficult challenge to Swiatek than the opening frame.
Swiatek cruised to a 6-2 set victory and it looked like she was going to add to her dominant showings on the Paris clay.
Haddad Maia, who played in her first Grand Slam semifinal, broke Swiatek early and pushed her until the end in the tiebreak.
Swiatek now has a chance to become the first repeat women's champion at the French Open since Justine Henin in 2006 and 2007.