5 NFL Teams with Most Cap Space for Dalvin Cook Contract If Vikings Cut or Trade RB

Dalvin Cook's tenure with the Minnesota Vikings is drawing to a close, and teams flush with salary-cap space could have a straightforward solution to bolstering their backfield.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that the Vikings are expected to pursue trading Cook one final time and will officially release him Friday if they can't find a suitor.

These are the teams with the most cap space across the NFL, per Over the Cap:

Chicago Bears: $32,578,173

Carolina Panthers: $27,249,322

Arizona Cardinals: $26,609,614

New York Jets: $24,792,295

Detroit Lions: $23,721,793

Granted, financial flexibility may not be a decisive factor in where Cook plays next because this is a buyer's market when it comes to running backs.

Miles Sanders signed the biggest free-agent contract for a running back so far, getting $25 million over four years from the Panthers. David Montgomery and Jamaal Williams were the only other running backs to sign eight-figure contracts this offseason.

All of the signs indicate that interested suitors believe Cook's $14.1 million salary cap-hit is too rich for their tastes, even for a player who's coming off his fourth straight Pro Bowl. Otherwise, a trade likely would've materialized already.

Cook isn't in a strong position to cash out once his departure from the Vikings is finalized. A lot of the teams with the most cap space don't have an overwhelming need to sign him.

The Bears, Panthers and Cardinals are all rebuilding. The Lions signed Montgomery and used a first-round pick on Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs. The Jets are in win-now mode but will hope Breece Hall makes a strong comeback from his torn ACL.

Schefter reported the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos are expected to show some interest if Cook is cut altogether. Miami ($13.9 million) and Denver ($10.1 million) should each have ample space to sign him if the interest is mutual.

The Buffalo Bills are effectively priced out of a deal for free-agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, but they could be a strong contender for Cook as well with $5.5 million to spend.

Cook will almost certainly have to accept a sizable pay cut wherever he lands. That should at least ensure he has plenty of options for where he'll suit up in the coming season.