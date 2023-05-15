Dalvin Cook Trade Rumors: Vikings Open to New Contract, Won't Keep RB on Current Deal

Michael Owens/Getty Images

While the Minnesota Vikings are reportedly open to trading star running back Dalvin Cook, there's a chance they would be willing to retain him if he agrees to restructure his contract.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reports that Minnesota has remained in communication with Cook and is open to adjusting his deal:

"Cook won't play for Minnesota at his current number ($11 million) this year. The Vikings have come close to trading him, going deep into talks with Miami a couple of months back. But all along, the communication has been good, and the team has been open to bringing him back on a reduced number."

Cook's cap hit for the 2023 season is $14.1 million, per Spotrac. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday that the Vikings "have been willing to listen to trade offers" for the four-time Pro Bowler.

His hefty contract likely makes it difficult for him to be moved, but adding a top running back could be an intriguing possibility for some teams around the league.

The 27-year-old underwent shoulder surgery this offseason, but he expects to be fully recovered for the season. While it appeared he could be wearing a different uniform to start the 2023 campaign, it now seems likely that he'll remain in Minnesota if he's willing to restructure his contract.