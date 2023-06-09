Updated Top 30 Free Agents after NBA Playoffs, Chris Paul's Suns Release

Updated Top 30 Free Agents after NBA Playoffs, Chris Paul's Suns ReleaseJune 9, 2023
Ahead of Wednesday's Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Finals, Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes shook up the NBA world with a massive report on the future of 38-year-old point guard Chris Paul.
"Phoenix Suns have notified star Chris Paul that he will be waived, making the future Hall of Famer one of the top free agents this offseason," Haynes tweeted. "Chris Paul plans to play for several more years and is eager to help a team contend for a championship..."
During the fallout from Haynes' report, The Athletic's Shams Charania and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that CP3 and the Suns were looking at a number of different options that could potentially lead to his exit.
Ultimately, if he isn't traded before the June 28 deadline at which his contract becomes fully guaranteed for next season, it looks like he'll be waived. And assuming he clears waivers, he'd be an unrestricted free agent.
That, of course, means he could be in this summer's free-agency class.
Operating under all of the above assumptions, it's time to revisit the top 30 free agents with CP3 added to the mix.
The order, as always, is determined by numbers, past production, trends in the game and plenty of subjectivity.
Free Agents 30-26
30. P.J. Washington (Restricted)
A solid-shooting combo forward who might even be able to play some small-ball 5 in a pinch, P.J. Washington is a career 36.6 percent three-point shooter.
29. Dillon Brooks (Unrestricted)
Dillon Brooks has been one of the worst shooters in the NBA throughout his career, but he has decent size for a wing and isn't afraid to take on difficult defensive assignments.
28. Grant Williams (Restricted)
Another combo forward who can match up against opponents' top scorers, Grant Williams has hit 39.7 percent of his threes over the last three seasons.
27. Jordan Clarkson (Player Option)
For years, Jordan Clarkson has been known as a scoring spark off the bench, but in 2022-23, he also showed off improved playmaking chops with a career-high 4.4 assists per game.
26. Bogdan Bogdanović (Player Option)
A solid three-point shooter who can also provide a little secondary creation, Bogdan Bogdanović has averaged 3.0 assists and hit 40.0 percent of his triples since he joined the Atlanta Hawks ahead of the 2020-21 season.
Free Agents 25-21
25. Gary Trent Jr. (Player Option)
He doesn't provide a ton beyond shooting, but he brings more than enough of that to be valuable. Over the last four seasons, Gary Trent Jr. has managed to get up 6.6 threes per game in 30.2 minutes, while shooting 38.5 percent from deep.
24. Caris LeVert (Unrestricted)
Caris LeVert has long been an inefficient volume scorer, but he can still be a solid innings-eater off the bench. Over the last four seasons, he's managed 16.4 points and 4.4 assists.
23. Donte DiVincenzo (Player Option)
After struggling with injuries for the Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings in 2021-22, Donte DiVincenzo rehabbed his value this season with the Golden State Warriors. He's a solid playmaker and excellent rebounder for his size and position, and he shot 39.7 percent from three in 2022-23.
22. Tre Jones (Unrestricted)
Like his brother Tyus, Tre Jones is suddenly one of the game's steadier, more reliable floor generals. In 2022-23, he averaged 6.6 assists to just 1.6 turnovers.
21. Alec Burks (Team Option)
Alec Burks has matured into a dynamic scorer and playmaker off the bench who can defend multiple positions and reliably knock down open catch-and-shoot opportunities. Over his last four seasons, he's averaged 13.0 points, 2.6 assists and 1.9 threes in 26.1 minutes, while shooting 40.3 percent from three.
Free Agents 20-16
20. Russell Westbrook (Unrestricted)
Russell Westbrook's value was as low as it's likely ever been immediately before he was traded to the Utah Jazz, who subsequently released him. Averaging 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists for a Los Angeles Clippers team without Paul George and eventually Kawhi Leonard likely brought back some potential suitors.
19. D'Angelo Russell (Unrestricted)
In a bit of a role reversal from Westbrook, D'Angelo Russell looked great for the Los Angeles Lakers until he was completely shut down on offense and targeted on defense in the conference finals. But even after fizzling out, multiple teams will surely be interested in his outside shooting and feel in the pick-and-roll.
18. Christian Wood (Unrestricted)
A solid stretch big who can block some shots too, Christian Wood was never given a reliable role from Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd. His 18.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.8 threes and 1.1 blocks over the last three seasons will surely intrigue teams in need of size.
17. Bruce Brown (Player Option)
Bruce Brown has undoubtedly raised his stock during a Finals run in which he's often provided the fight for the Denver Nuggets. During the playoffs, the Nuggets are plus-11.4 points per 100 possessions with the Swiss Army-knife creator on the floor and plus-4.5 when he's off.
16. Kyle Kuzma (Player Option)
Kyle Kuzma has shown off his scoring chops throughout his career, but over the last two seasons with the Washington Wizards, he's done a better job of using his size to rebound and defend.
Free Agents 15-11
15. Nikola Vučević (Unrestricted)
Has Nikola Vučević somehow become underrated? With all the recent talk of what he doesn't do, some seem to have forgotten his wide-ranging 19.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks in 33.4 minutes over the last three seasons.
14. Austin Reaves (Unrestricted)
Few players changed their longterm fortunes as much as Austin Reaves over the last few months. From March 1 through the end of the Lakers' playoff run, Reaves averaged 17.5 points, 5.1 assists and 4.6 free throws, while shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 43.6 percent from deep.
13. Harrison Barnes (Unrestricted)
He doesn't provide much in the way of rebounding, assists or the counting stats that come with defense, but Harrison Barnes' size (6'8"), experience and three-point shooting (38.7 percent over the last five seasons) would make him a viable plug-and-play option for most teams.
12. Jerami Grant (Unrestricted)
Jerami Grant bet on himself and proved a lot about his scoring ability over the last three seasons. After spending the first six years of his career as a defensive specialist bordering on a three-and-D forward, he's averaged 20.7 points and 2.1 threes, while shooting 37.2 percent from deep since the start of 2020-21.
11. Cameron Johnson (Restricted)
In his first season as a full-time starter, Cameron Johnson averaged 15.5 points and 2.5 threes, while shooting 40.4 percent from deep. His high-end floor spacing in combination with multipositional defense should make him one of this summer's most coveted restricted free agents.
Free Agents 10-6
10. Chris Paul (Unrestricted, Assuming He's Waived)
Missing the end of the Phoenix Suns' postseason run with an injury certainly won't help CP3's prospects. Being 38 will concern teams too. But in the right role (likely a limited one), Paul can still help a team with his ability to engineer individual possessions.
Even in his age-37 campaign, he averaged 8.9 assists. He led the league in assists per game in 2021-22. And if he goes to a team where he can get plenty of rest during the regular season, CP3 might still be able to help in the postseason.
9. Josh Hart (Player Option)
Josh Hart is one of the best rebounding guards in basketball, and he supplemented that with a 37.2 three-point percentage this season.
8. Draymond Green (Player Option)
He's not quite what he was at the height of the dynasty, but Draymond Green is still a versatile defender who can invert an offense with his playmaking and passing ability.
7. Khris Middleton (Player Option)
An injury-plagued age-31 season may have suppressed Khris Middleton's value a bit, but he's still averaged 19.7 points and 5.0 assists over the last four seasons.
6. Jakob Poeltl (Unrestricted)
Jakob Poeltl is a defensive anchor who makes an impact on the other end in a unique way. Only two players in NBA history match or exceed both of Poeltl's career marks for offensive rebounding percentage and assist percentage.
5. Brook Lopez
Unrestricted
Brook Lopez just turned 35 years old. He missed most of the 2021-22 campaign with a back injury and surgery. But he's undoubtedly one of this summer's premier free agents after a 2022-23 campaign that reaffirmed his value as a floor spacer and rim protector.
This season, Lopez averaged 15.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.7 threes, while shooting 37.4 percent from deep.
And that production clearly and thoroughly applied to the Milwaukee Bucks' bottom line.
On the year, Milwaukee was plus-10.6 points per 100 possessions when Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo were both on the floor and plus-3.7 when Giannis played without Lopez.
Beyond the obvious benefits of having a seven-foot, nearly 300-pound obstacle in the paint on defense, the attention Lopez commands at the three-point line opens things up a bit inside for his teammates.
His two-way impact would help just about any team in the league.
4. Fred VanVleet
Player Option
At 6'1", Fred VanVleet is undersized and generally at a disadvantage on the defensive end, but his creation and willingness to get threes up in bunches have made him a valuable offensive engine.
Over the last three seasons, VanVleet is averaging 9.3 three-point attempts and 6.8 assists.
And during the same stretch, the Toronto Raptors score 115.7 points per 100 possessions with VanVleet on the floor and 111.5 without him.
On a team with plenty of rim protection and defensive versatility around him (which the Raptors theoretically had), VanVleet can be a dynamic lead playmaker.
3. Kristaps Porziņģis
Player Option
Health will likely be a concern for the rest of Kristaps Porziņģis' career. Getting to 65 appearances in 2022-23 felt like a win.
But if you can get past that, Porziņģis remains one of the game's more dynamic three-and-D big men.
In what may have been the best season of Porziņģis' career, he put up career highs in points per game (23.2), assists per game (2.7), free throws per game (5.4), true shooting percentage and offensive box plus/minus.
When he was on the floor, the Washington Wizards were plus-1.6 points per 100 possessions, compared to minus-4.6 without him.
And just for good measure, he still managed 1.5 blocks per game.
With his ability to score from seemingly anywhere on the floor, Porziņģis can open things up for an offense without sacrificing rim protection on the other end.
2. Kyrie Irving
Unrestricted
Kyrie Irving reportedly reaching out to LeBron James about wanting him to come to the Dallas Mavericks suggests he may be willing to re-sign there, but for now, he remains perhaps the biggest name in unrestricted free agency.
Following his trade to Dallas during the season, Kyrie put up 27.0 points, 6.0 assists and 2.9 threes, while shooting 58.5 percent from two-point range and 39.2 percent from three.
And his willingness to defer to Luka Dončić might've been even greater than it was with LeBron when those two were teammates with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
After a few years away from one of the top two players in NBA history, Irving may have realized that he's better as a supercharged No. 2 than he is as a No. 1. And that realization can only help his value in free agency as he ages into his 30s.
1. James Harden
Player Option
You've already heard it from countless outlets over the last several months. It keeps being said because it's true. James Harden has slowed down.
But that shouldn't be some shocking, alarming revelation. He turns 34 in August, and he's carried a massive offensive responsibility for most of the last 11 years.
A team interested in acquiring him is surely concerned about that attrition, but that interest is the product of what he still can do, which is generate good looks on most possessions and hit scorers with on-time, on-target passes.
Over the last two seasons, he's put up 21.5 points, 10.4 assists, 6.4 free throws and 2.5 threes.
On a team with multiple targets for him to dish it out to, he'll continue to rack up assists for years.