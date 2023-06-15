5 2024 NFL Draft Prospects Set to Rise Up Boards with Impressive CFB Seasons

1 of 5

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Coming out of high school, Quinn Ewers was one of the most highly touted recruits in the history of college football. He was one of just six players to receive a perfect rating from 247Sports and left high school early to compete with CJ Stroud for the starting job at Ohio State.

Obviously, Stroud ended up winning that battle, and Ewers transferred back home to Texas where he was a standout last season. His arm strength is one of the first things that pop off the screen on tape as he can push the ball down the field and fit it into tight windows against zone coverage with ease.

The 20-year-old also throws with great anticipation for someone with only one year of starting experience.

Perhaps the best endorsement of Ewers, though, has to do with when he wasn't on the field. In Week 2 against Alabama last season, the Texas offense was humming early on as he was 9-12 with 134 yards and the game was tied 10-10 with 14:55 left in the second quarter.

Then, he went down with a strained clavicle and the Longhorns only managed to score nine points (three field goals) with 158 passing yards on 22 attempts the rest of the way to lose 20-19. There's no doubt that game would have been much different had Ewers been able to finish it.

The Southlake, Texas native is far from being an unknown commodity now, though, as he ranks 30th and is the fifth-best quarterback on Pro Football Focus' big board for the 2024 NFL draft class.

However, if he can build on his performance against Alabama, stay healthy and improve his accuracy, Ewers can play his way into the QB1 discussion with Caleb Williams and Drake Maye.