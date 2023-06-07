Top Landing Spots for Chris Paul When Waived by Phoenix Suns

0 of 4

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Chris Paul is leaving the Phoenix Suns.

Probably.

League sources told Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes the "Suns have notified star Chris Paul that he will be waived, making the future Hall of Famer one of the top free agents this offseason."

The 38-year-old had a $15.8 million partial guarantee on his $30.8 million for next season. Haynes followed this up by noting the point guard "plans to play several more years and is eager to help a team contend for a championship."

Naturally, it's time to spit out and analyze the best possible landing spots for CP3—who, by the way, remains an extremely helpful player bound to incite gobs of interest.

Destinations will be spotlighted after weighing a super (un)scientific combination of roster fit and needs, proximity to title contention and, in some cases, whether a prospective suitor can offer the aptly dubbed Point God more than a minimum deal.

Finally, as Brian Windhorst noted on The Hoop Collective Podcast, the Suns would be waiving CP3 with the intention to re-sign him at a smaller number. But that's only if they eat his entire partial guarantee. They can't stretch that $15.8 million and then also bring him back. With that in mind, we're excluding them from this exercise because Haynes' reporting was drowning in a sense of finality.

Ready? Set? Let's speculate.