French Open 2023 Men's Semifinal: Early Preview, Predictions for Updated Bracket

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The 2023 French Open men's semifinals field is full of players with experience at this stage of a major.

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic face off in the marquee match on Friday in Paris.

Alcaraz is the rising superstar of the men's game. He won the 2022 U.S. Open without Djokovic in the field, and now he has the chance to beat the Serbian star to reach his second major final in three tournaments.

Djokovic, the 22-time major champion, is looking to win a rare title in France, but like Rafael Nadal before him, Alcaraz could be the clay-court wizard that stands in his way of that achievement.

Casper Ruud has been as good as Alcaraz on the clay in recent years, and that could give him a slight edge over Alexander Zverev.

Zverev is looking to get back to a Grand Slam final for the first time since the 2020 U.S. Open, while Ruud is looking for his third major championship appearance since the start of 2021.

Ruud and Zverev are both in search of their first Grand Slam titles, and whomever wins their match will likely be an underdog against the Alcaraz-Djokovic winner on Sunday.