AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 7

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 7June 7, 2023
Orange Cassidy fought through grueling injuries and tough opposition to retain his AEW International Championship but Wednesday night, "Freshly Squeezed" ran into who may have been his toughest opponent to date, the cold and calculating Swerve Strickland, in the top-billed match of Dynamite.
Did the leader of Mogul Embassy do what no other challenger had to that point by knocking off Cassidy to relieve him of the title or did the resilient champion find a way to eek out another victory, his second against Strickland in as many weeks?
Find out the answer to that and more with this recap of the latest episode.
- AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Swerve Strickland
- TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Anna Jay
- "Absolute" Ricky Starks vs. "Switchblade" Jay White (Juice Robinson and FTR are banned from ringside)
- Chaos (Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta)
- Texas Tornado Tag Team Match: "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry and Hook vs. Preston Vance and Dralistico
- MJF promo
- AEW Collision main event announcement
- Cassidy sported additional K-Tape, really selling the effects of his grueling title defenses in recent months.
- The champion mockingly unloaded his half-heated right hands in response to body shots by the challenger.
- Cassidy delivered a running DDT from the ring apron to the floor, then added a diving DDT back in the ring but Strickland kicked out.
- Strickland uncorked the House Call and double stomp then hooked the jeans but still could not keep Cassidy down for three.
- Cassidy proved turnabout is fair play, hooking the tights to retain the title as Excalibur put over the mounting desperation of the champion.
As his body continues to absorb tremendous pain at the hands of his opponents, Orange Cassidy once again found a way to retain his AEW International Championship Wednesday, hooking the tights of Swerve Strickland to secure the victory in a high-quality, high-energy match to start the show.
Cassidy overcame a game Strickland and once again proved his toughness, fighting through a late match attack on his head and neck to seize an opening and use the tights in the same way his challenger had moments earlier.
A post-match beatdown brought out Sting and Darby Allin as it appears those two will rekindle their rivalry with the leader of the Mogul Embassy, doing so with the seemingly unbeatable AEW International Champion by their side.
This was a good match between two guys with momentum on their side and a finish that protected Strickland while advancing the story that Cassidy is feeling mounting pressure and desperation with every passing title defense.
The last two or so months have proven that starting a show with Cassidy is hardly a bad idea.
Cassidy defeated Strickland to retain
B+
Trios Match: Chaos vs. Blackpool Combat Club
- A video package recapping Danielson's challenge to Kazuchika Okada for Forbidden Door aired. Excalibur followed up by explaining who Chaos was for fans unfamiliar with Okada or his New Japan Pro-Wrestling faction.
- Continuing the NJPW connection, Excalibur revealed Moxley and Castagnoli just returned from Japan, where they appeared on the promotion's Dominion card.
- Best Friends scored a close two count on Moxley off Strong Zero.
- Moxley tapped Romero out with the bulldog choke while Yuta pummeled Taylor with elbow strikes for the win.
- After the match, Hangman Page and The Young Bucks appeared on the video screen and challenged Moxley, Yuta and Castagnoli to a trios match on next week's show from Washington D.C.
Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta and Ring of Honor World Champion Claudio Castagnoli continued their winning ways, overcoming an early onslaught from New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Chaos faction of Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor to pick up a convincing victory.
The heels looked like total badasses in doing so, essentially shrugging off everything their opponents threw at them before putting them away decisively and definitively.
The post-match challenge by Hangman Page, Matt and Nick Jackson for a tag match on next week's show sets up a high-profile main event and continues the war between BCC and The Elite.
Beyond that, this was a nice way to introduce the AEW faithful to the upcoming program between Bryan Danielson, who sat in on commentary, and NJPW's Kazhuchika Okada. That match is rightly considered a dream match and should be an instant Match of the Year candidate.
Booking The Rainmaker's faction against Danielson's here was a great excuse to plant the seeds for that feud, which should take shape in the coming weeks ahead of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 25.
Blackpool Combat Club defeated Chaos
B
