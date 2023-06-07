Report: Jude Bellingham Set for Real Madrid Transfer; Dortmund to Receive Over $100M

Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund reportedly reached an agreement Wednesday that will see 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham join the Spanish side.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Real Madrid will pay Dortmund over €100 million, which equates to $107 million or £86 million, making it one of the most expensive transfers in the history of both clubs.

The deal is reportedly expected to become official in the coming days, provided nothing unexpected pops up in Bellingham's medical testing.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.