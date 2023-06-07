49ers Rumors: Latest Buzz, Players to Watch at Mandatory Minicamp

0 of 3

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers can't escape conversations about their quarterback depth chart.

Trey Lance and Sam Darnold are participating in offseason activities, while Brock Purdy is working his way back from the elbow injury he suffered in the NFC Championship Game.

Purdy's return timetable has been the buzzworthy topic all offseason because he appears to be the front-runner for the starting quarterback job. However, Lance will have the next few months to impress the Niners' coaching staff.

Lance could find his way into trade talks later this summer, but nothing concrete has come to fruition yet. That could change as quarterback needs across the NFL shift during training camp.

Most of the Niners' focus is understandably on their quarterbacks, but there are other players worth watching during minicamp who could make a big impact on the 2023 campaign.