49ers Rumors: Latest Buzz, Players to Watch at Mandatory Minicamp

49ers Rumors: Latest Buzz, Players to Watch at Mandatory MinicampJune 7, 2023
The San Francisco 49ers can't escape conversations about their quarterback depth chart.
Trey Lance and Sam Darnold are participating in offseason activities, while Brock Purdy is working his way back from the elbow injury he suffered in the NFC Championship Game.
Purdy's return timetable has been the buzzworthy topic all offseason because he appears to be the front-runner for the starting quarterback job. However, Lance will have the next few months to impress the Niners' coaching staff.
Lance could find his way into trade talks later this summer, but nothing concrete has come to fruition yet. That could change as quarterback needs across the NFL shift during training camp.
Most of the Niners' focus is understandably on their quarterbacks, but there are other players worth watching during minicamp who could make a big impact on the 2023 campaign.
Brock Purdy Should Be Starter When Healthy
Purdy appears to be the 49ers' preference under center.
"With Purdy, the facts are the facts," NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco wrote. "And that is why if Purdy is ready to go— and the 49ers seem to be more optimistic than ever—he will be the team's starting quarterback when the curtain raises on the 2023 season."
Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan declared Tuesday that Purdy is "right on pace" in his recovery, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
While the Niners seem to prefer Purdy, they've also been pleased with how Lance and Sam Darnold have performed this offseason.
"Based on what they have seen during offseason workouts, the 49ers have every reason to like Lance and Darnold on their roster," Maiocco wrote. "But everyone is only guessing when it comes to how each of those players would perform if afforded extended playing time."
The 49ers may have reservations about trading one of their backup quarterbacks because of the injuries they went through at the position last season.
There also may not be a market for either player at the moment. Lance is an unproven starter in the NFL, and Darnold's stock significantly dropped since he left the New York Jets.
Player to Watch: Trey Lance
Lance's performance has to be under a microscope between now and Week 1. The No. 3 overall pick in 2021 has started only four games in the last two seasons.
He lost the opportunity to prove he could be San Francisco's long-term answer at quarterback in 2022 when he suffered a broken ankle in Week 2.
Lance's showings in minicamp and training camp will either prove to the 49ers that they can trust him as a backup or that he has improved enough to be a trade chip.
The quarterback market could change in August because of an injury or some players underperforming in training camp. That will not be known until teams see their quarterbacks in full drills.
San Francisco could feel confident in keeping Lance as its backup so it has an insurance policy for Purdy. That could leave Darnold vulnerable to a trade.
However, San Francisco could also take advantage of having three quarterbacks active for each game and explore trades in the offseason.
Player to Watch: Ji'Ayir Brown
Rookie safety Ji'Ayir Brown may be one of the top non-quarterbacks to create some buzz in minicamp.
San Francisco's highest 2023 draft pick could compete with Tashaun Gipson for the spot next to Talanoa Hufanga in the middle of the secondary.
Brown finished his final season in college with 74 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, four interceptions and three passes defended.
The Penn State product is a ball-hawking safety who could be vital to San Francisco's defense, especially in the divisional battles with the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.
San Francisco already had a strong secondary, but Brown's selection made it even more solid.
If Brown showcases the big-play ability that he showed at Penn State, he could be a dark horse to contend for Defensive Rookie of the Year.