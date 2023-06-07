Lionel Messi Rumors: Inter Miami, MLS 'Solidifying Details' to Sign Star to Contract

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

MLS club Inter Miami is reportedly making a strong push to attempt to sign legendary Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi at the conclusion of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

According to Paul Tenorio, Felipe Cardenas and Pablo Maurer of The Athletic, Inter Miami and MLS are "solidifying details" in their pursuit of Messi.

Sources with knowledge of the negotiations said there is "growing hope" the American soccer league will land arguably the greatest player in the history of the sport, but they added "confidence in a deal with Messi has fluctuated week to week and even day to day."

If Inter Miami and MLS were to get a deal done with Messi, the club is reportedly targeting his debut to occur during their home Leagues Cup match against Mexican side Cruz Azul on July 21.

World football insider Fabrizio Romano first reported last month that there were "no doubts" Messi would leave PSG this summer at the end of his two-year contract with the French club.

Around that same time, the Telegraph reported that the Saudi Arabian government was negotiating a deal that could pay him $400 million annually to play in the Saudi Pro League.

Per The Athletic, a source with knowledge of negotiations involving MLS executives was told that playing in Saudi Arabia is "not under consideration," and Messi is deciding between MLS or a return to Barcelona.

The 35-year-old spent 17 seasons with Barca until financial issues rendered the La Liga club unable to re-sign him in 2021. That led to Messi signing a two-year deal with PSG.

According to ESPN's Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens, Barcelona vice president Rafa Yuste said in April that the club was in talks with Messi for a potential return.

It was uncertain at the time if such a move was a legitimate possibility, though, since Barca needed to clear €150 million in space either through transfers or cutting costs.

If Barcelona is unable to make that happen, Inter Miami and MLS may be in the driver's seat to land a truly legendary figure in the world of soccer.

MLS has signed many big names late in their careers over the years, including David Beckham, Thierry Henry, Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimović, but Messi would be the biggest signing in league history.

Signing a player with nearly 900 career goals, seven Ballon d'Or Awards, four Champions League titles and one World Cup title to his credit would be a massive coup for MLS, and it could lead to the biggest surge of interest the league has ever seen.