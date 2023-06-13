Redrafting Nikola Jokić, Joel Embiid and the 2014 NBA Draft Lottery

12 of 13

Originally Picked 41st

Going from the 41st pick in the draft to the best basketball player in the world is a truly an unprecedented path, which seems fitting for a player with a truly unprecedented game.

His teammate, Ish Smith, summed it up well on NBA Finals media day, when he compared Jokić's shotmaking to Dirk Nowitzki, his passing to Arvydas Sabonis and his rebounding to Zach Randolph (and even that probably sells the passing short).

It's an absurd combination of skill that has slowly but surely lifted Jokić to the very top of the NBA's career box plus/minus leaderboard, just ahead of Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

It's why he leads the league in triple-doubles over the last three seasons.

It's why he's averaged a mind-bending 26.0 points, 12.2 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.4 steals, while posting a 66.8 true shooting percentage over the same span.

It's why Jokić has nearly twice as many career wins over replacement player than his closest rival (Embiid) among 2014 draftees.

It's why the Denver Nuggets have won their first NBA championship in franchise history.

At 28 years old, Jokić has ascended to the "unofficial best player in the world" throne (and really, the numbers say he should've been there for at least the last three years), is one of the greatest passers of all time and is one of the most obvious redraft No. 1 picks we've had.