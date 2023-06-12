2011 NBA Re-draft: Would Jimmy Butler, Former 30th Pick, Go No. 1?

2 of 13

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

14. Nikola Mirotić (Originally Picked 23rd)

Nikola Mirotić is back playing overseas, but he certainly wasn't forced out of the NBA. Over his last two seasons in the league, he averaged 15.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 threes, while shooting 37.1 percent from deep. He had solid block and steal rates for a player of his role and position too.

In today's NBA, Mirotić could be a heck of a small-ball 5, with his ability to spread the floor and occasionally attack off the bounce.

13. Enes Freedom (Originally Picked 3rd)

Much was made of Enes Freedom's defense (or lack thereof) throughout his career, but he was always productive (he's eighth all time in career rebounding percentage and top 150 in career points per possession), and his teams were better with him on the floor in each of his last three seasons.

Freedom is still only 31 years old. A team in need of a scoring punch off the bench might be wise to give him a look.

12. Marcus Morris (Originally Picked 14th)

A bit more prolific and accurate than his brother, Marcus Morris has had staying power in the NBA as a multipositional defender who's been above average as a three-point shooter for the overwhelming majority of his career.

What holds him back is the lack of contributions outside the scoring column.

11. Alec Burks (Originally Picked 12th)

It took him a while to find his niche, but Alec Burks has quietly been one of the game's better reserve combo guards over the last four seasons.

Over that stretch, he's averaging 13.0 points, 2.6 assists and 1.9 threes in just 26.1 minutes, while shooting 40.3 percent from deep.