    Pelicans' Zion Williamson, Girlfriend Ahkeema Announce They're Expecting a Baby Girl

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 6, 2023

    Zion Williamson, of the New Orleans Pelicans, speaks during a media availability as part of the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah, on February 18, 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
    PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

    New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson and his partner, Ahkeema, announced Tuesday they're having a girl.

    The couple staged a gender reveal party Saturday, which culminated in pink fireworks being shot into the sky.

    Williamson is coming off his fourth season in the NBA. He averaged 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists but was limited to 29 games due to a lingering hamstring injury.

    The two-time All-Star is getting ready to start the five-year, $194.3 million extension he signed with the Pelicans last summer.