Schefter: Ezekiel Elliott 'Can Always Go Back to' Cowboys, Patient on FA Contract

Michael Owens/Getty Images

While veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott remains a free agent, there's reportedly a chance that he returns to the Dallas Cowboys.

ESPN's Adam Schefter stated on Tuesday's episode of NFL Live that Elliott is in no rush to sign with a new team while hoping for a big-money contract, but a reunion with Dallas is not off the table:

"The Cowboys would welcome and embrace him. I think Zeke keeps waiting to see if there's an opportunity that shakes loose, if there's some team out there that's willing to bring him in and pay him. There's no rush for him, he can always go back to Dallas. So I think he's waiting to see if something else materializes, while the Dallas Cowboys would be open to bringing him back, where he would make sense in that offense."

