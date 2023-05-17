Ezekiel Elliott Rumors: NFL GMs Think Former Cowboys RB Has 'Lost a Step'

Michael Owens/Getty Images

When the Dallas Cowboys released Ezekiel Elliott in March, many expected the star running back to generate significant interest on the open market.

However, Elliott remains unsigned two months after his release. ESPN's Kimberley A. Martin reported on an episode of NFL Live that while Elliott is not in a rush to sign with a team, he also doesn't have many options based on how he's viewed around the league.

"Two things are clear, Zeke wants to win and he wants to be patient, he knows this is a big decision," Martin said. "However, talking to GMs this morning as well, the market that Zeke wants just may not be there. They think he can be productive but that he lost a step."

The Cowboys decided to part ways with Elliott due to his hefty contract, as he was set to count for a $16.7 million cap hit in 2023. Dallas saved $10.9 million in cap space by releasing him, and the team placed its franchise tag on running back Tony Pollard in a commitment to him as the top option in the backfield.

The No. 4 pick in the 2016 draft, Elliott is not the workhorse running back he was during the prime of his career. He totaled just 876 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns last season on 231 carries, registering a career-low average of 3.8 yards per carry. Conversely, Pollard needed just 193 carries to notch 1,007 yards and nine scores.

Part of the reason for Elliott's recent dip in production is his recent string of injuries. He played the entire 2021 season while dealing with a partially-torn PCL. He missed two games last year with a hyperextended right knee.

Wherever Elliott ends up, he can still be productive in the right situation if he remains healthy. However, it's clear that his days as a lead back are well behind him.