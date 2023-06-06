French Open 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Tuesday's Winners and Losers

0 of 3

JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic set up one of the most anticipated French Open semifinals in recent memory with quarterfinal victories on Tuesday.

Alcaraz was far and away the best male singles player on the Roland Garros clay, as he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets.

Djokovic had a bit of a tougher time on court, as he needed four sets to get past Karen Khachanov to set up his first Grand Slam battle with Alcaraz.

The big story to emerge from the two women's quarterfinals on Tuesday was Aryna Sabalenka's continued pursuit of the No. 1 world ranking.

The No. 2 seed can claim the top spot in the world rankings if she outperforms Iga Swiatek for the rest of the tournament.

Sabalenka will face Karolina Muchova in the semifinals. Muchova advanced to her second Grand Slam semifinal with a straight-set victory that mirrored Sabalenka's on-court dominance on Tuesday.

The rest of the men's and women's semifinal fields will be confirmed by Wednesday's four quarterfinal matches.