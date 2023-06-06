Seattle Seahawks to Wear '90s-Inspired Throwback Jerseys in Week 8 vs. Browns

Andy Lyons

The Seattle Seahawks are turning back the clock in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season against the Cleveland Browns.

The team announced Tuesday it will wear 1990s-inspired throwback uniforms on Oct. 29.

The Seahawks first revealed in November they would break out the throwbacks at some point in the upcoming campaign. They didn't specify when they would wear the jerseys or whether the uniforms are an exact copy of the royal blue and silver design they utilized across the '90s and up until 2001.

Eight-time Pro Bowler Bobby Wagner endorsed the throwbacks in May, calling them "fire."

The NFL opened the door for teams to think outside the box again when it ditched the one-helmet rule. The 2022 season saw a number of different jersey combinations that featured a mixture of old and new.

When it comes to the Seahawks, the majority of fans probably prefer the vintage approach.