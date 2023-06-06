Novak Djokovic's Comeback Praised by Fans in French Open QF Win vs. Karen Khachanov

THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images

After being a tiebreak away from falling down two sets, Novak Djokovic rallied to beat Karen Khachanov 4-6, 7-6 (0), 6-2, 6-4 and advance to the semifinals at the 2023 French Open.

Khachanov came out of the gate strong to win the opening set. He won 88 percent of his first serves and took advantage of 17 unforced errors by Djokovic to hand the two-time French Open champion his first set loss of the tournament.

The second set was back and forth, with each player holding serve in all 12 games. Djokovic found another level in the tiebreak, winning all seven points to even the set.

Djokovic would only drop six games over the final two sets to earn his 19th consecutive win in a grand-slam tournament, earning praise from fans and analysts on Twitter for his resolve after some early struggles.

This is the second time in three matches that Djokovic has been on the court for at least 3.5 hours. His third-round win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina took three hours, 36 minutes.

Djokovic rebounded in the fourth round with a quick victory over Juan Pablo Varillas that was over in under two hours. He will get two days off before taking on the winner of Carlos Alcaraz-Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinal on Friday.

Djoker has an 11-2 career record against Tsitsipas, including a win in the Australian Open final. The 36-year-old lost his only head-to-head match with Alcaraz at the 2022 Madrid Open.

A victory on Friday will send Djokovic to the French Open final for the seventh time in his career.