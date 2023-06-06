X

    Novak Djokovic's Comeback Praised by Fans in French Open QF Win vs. Karen Khachanov

    Adam WellsJune 6, 2023

    Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates a point against Russia's Karen Khachanov during their men's singles quarter final match on day ten of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on June 6, 2023. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)
    THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images

    After being a tiebreak away from falling down two sets, Novak Djokovic rallied to beat Karen Khachanov 4-6, 7-6 (0), 6-2, 6-4 and advance to the semifinals at the 2023 French Open.

    Khachanov came out of the gate strong to win the opening set. He won 88 percent of his first serves and took advantage of 17 unforced errors by Djokovic to hand the two-time French Open champion his first set loss of the tournament.

    The second set was back and forth, with each player holding serve in all 12 games. Djokovic found another level in the tiebreak, winning all seven points to even the set.

    Roland-Garros @rolandgarros

    Djokovic scores 7 points in a row to take the second set!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RolandGarros?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RolandGarros</a> | Novak Djokovic <a href="https://t.co/bueIdKptSm">pic.twitter.com/bueIdKptSm</a>

    Djokovic would only drop six games over the final two sets to earn his 19th consecutive win in a grand-slam tournament, earning praise from fans and analysts on Twitter for his resolve after some early struggles.

    Gill Gross 🧋 @Gill_Gross

    Djokovic's last 15 matches losing the 1st set at majors.<br><br>13 wins, 2 losses.

    Saša Ozmo @ozmo_sasa

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Djokovic?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Djokovic</a> hasn't created a break point for 2 hours and 14 minutes, but played a perfect tie break and went on to beat Khachanov 4-6 7-6 (0) 6-2 6-4. His 45th Slam semi.

    Bastien Fachan @BastienFachan

    The moment Djokovic took Khachanov's soul for good <a href="https://t.co/hXfRV6EzMI">pic.twitter.com/hXfRV6EzMI</a>

    Yousef @ymanna3

    In five tiebreaks played at Roland Garros this year, Djokovic has made ZERO unforced errors.

    Pavvy G @pavyg

    To win a tiebreak 7-0 is pretty astonishing considering 33 games in and Djokovic has not yet had a single break point in the whole match.<br><br>Shows how much he improved and upped the gears in that tiebreak and went into his clutch and zero errors mode! 🔥

    Coffee Break Tennis @CoffeeBreakTens

    So Djokovic still has the ability to be a set or two down in a BO5 match and then flip the switch just in time to quickly sweep his opponent off the court.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RolandGarros?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RolandGarros</a>

    ESPN @espn

    Novak Djokovic advances to his 45th career major semifinal 👏<br><br>He only trails Chris Evert (52) and Roger Federer (46) for the most major semifinal appearances in the Open Era. <a href="https://t.co/aHYTw3IpGI">pic.twitter.com/aHYTw3IpGI</a>

    The Heartbreak Prince @Certinfy

    The ATP and ITF honestly need to fine Novak Djokovic for trolling like this as often as he does. He messes around with us fans too much.

    José Morgado @josemorgado

    Djokovic feels like he stayed in the locker room during the first two sets.

    Alekh Sangal @alekhsangal

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Djokovic?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Djokovic</a> through to another Grand Slam semi final, his 45th and is once again looking good to win another Slam, which will be his 23rd. He would have then won every Slam atleast thrice and would go top of the table on the most slams won list (men). What a player, what a legend!

    This is the second time in three matches that Djokovic has been on the court for at least 3.5 hours. His third-round win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina took three hours, 36 minutes.

    Djokovic rebounded in the fourth round with a quick victory over Juan Pablo Varillas that was over in under two hours. He will get two days off before taking on the winner of Carlos Alcaraz-Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinal on Friday.

    Djoker has an 11-2 career record against Tsitsipas, including a win in the Australian Open final. The 36-year-old lost his only head-to-head match with Alcaraz at the 2022 Madrid Open.

    A victory on Friday will send Djokovic to the French Open final for the seventh time in his career.