NBA Trade Rumors: Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe 'Off Limits' in Talks for No. 3 Draft Pick

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe is reportedly "off limits" as part of a package deal involving the team's No. 3 overall draft pick, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports:

"There's nothing promised about Portland's future at this juncture, either. But one detail has emerged from early trade conversations around the league: Trail Blazers officials have left inquiring teams with the impression that Shaedon Sharpe, the No. 7 pick in last year's draft, is off limits in any dialogue regarding the No. 3 pick."

Rumors have surfaced regarding the Blazers shopping the No. 3 choice for a star player. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on the May 26 edition of The Woj Pod (12:25 mark) that Portland could be "willing" to part with the selection for a "pretty elite player."

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported on May 31 that numerous teams have inquired about the third pick with Portland.

However, the Blazers would be fine with taking either Brandon Miller or Scoot Henderson at No. 3, depending on what the Charlotte Hornets do at No. 2 after the San Antonio Spurs presumably take Victor Wembanyama at No. 1.

It's easy to see why the Blazers are reluctant to part with Sharpe, who averaged 23.7 points on 46.0 percent shooting, 6.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists in the final 10 games of the year when given more opportunities to shine with players such as Damian Lillard, Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons out due to injury.

He did all that at the age of 19, and there's plenty of time for him to grow and develop his game. Sharpe could very well develop into a bona fide star, and Portland would be wise to build around him.

Still, the Blazers need to make some moves after missing the playoffs for the second straight year, going 33-49 last season. When healthy, this appeared to be a middle-of-the-road team good enough to avoid the league basement but not good enough to seriously contend for a title.

We'll see if the Blazers hang on to the No. 3 pick or use it as a trade chip soon enough when the draft rolls around on June 22.