Anwar Megbli Dies at 18; Semi-Pro Soccer Player Was Involved in Moped Crash in Italy

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Anwar Megbli, an 18-year-old semi-pro soccer player from Italy, died Monday after his involvement in a moped crash.

In a social media post honoring Megbli, U.S. Livorno 1915 wrote (h/t Steve Goodman of The Sun):

"No, one can't just die at the age of 18. Today Anwar Megbli lost his life following a tragic road accident on Saturday night. He was an 18-year-old striker in U.S. Livorno's junior side, and he was included in the senior squad several times during the current season.

"Everyone at the club sends their deepest condolences to his family in this moment of profound sorrow. Farewell, champ. You will always be one of us."

According to Goodman, Megbli was riding on the back of his friend's moped when they were hit by a car Saturday in Italy.

Megbli died from his injuries, and his friend is recovering in a hospital.

The up-and-coming soccer player was a striker for U.S. Livorno 1915, which is an Italian Serie D club based in Livorno, Tuscany, Italy.

U.S. Livorno 1915 was once part of Serie A, which is the top soccer league in Italy, but not since last getting relegated in 2014.













One of Megbli's former clubs, USD Castiglioncello, also honored him on social media with a photo and the caption (h/t Goodman): "We want to remember you this way, celebrating a derby win thanks to your fantastic left foot."

Per Goodman, law enforcement has opened an investigation into the driver of the vehicle who struck Megbli and his friend.