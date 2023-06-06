Windhorst: Lakers Want to Keep Core amid LeBron James, Kyrie Irving Rumors

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Despite rumors and speculation to the contrary, there is doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers will pursue All-Star guard Kyrie Irving in free agency.

During an appearance on Tuesday's episode of Get Up, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst said the Lakers will keep their core together rather than going after Irving:

"I don't think they're going to add Kyrie. They're going to try to keep their core players together. The real question is: Do you re-sign D'Angelo Russell? And if you do, what contract do you re-sign him to? Because you're not paying him $30 million again. And if you don't re-sign him, who's your other option at starting point guard? That's a big question."

L.A.'s superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis is under contract for next season, but Russell, Dennis Schröder and Lonnie Walker IV are unrestricted free agents, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura are restricted free agents, and the Lakers have a team option on guard Malik Beasley.

