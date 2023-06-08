Celtics Sleeper Contracts to Pursue in NBA Free Agency

0 of 3

Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

On paper, the Boston Celtics enter the 2023 NBA offseason with few obvious needs.

They arguably have the league's deepest, most talented roster, which surely ramps up the frustration factor with this group's inability to take home a title.

However, the Shamrocks are clearly close to that breakthrough, having reached at least the Eastern Conference Finals in three of the past four seasons.

Because Boston is so loaded, it has only niche roles to fill. That's just as well, since the Celtics won't have real spending money no matter how Grant Williams' restricted free agency plays out.

That means every cent will matter in free agency, which is why the Celtics could have interest in the following three discount hoopers-for-hire.

