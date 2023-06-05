Colts' Isaiah Rodgers Apologizes amid NFL Probe for Possible Gambling Violation

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

On Monday, Matt Rybaltowski of Sports Handle reported that the NFL was investigating an Indianapolis Colts player for "pervasive" sports betting, which reportedly included wagers on the Colts.

According to Stephen Holder and David Purdum of ESPN, the player in question is cornerback and kick returner Isaiah Rodgers.

Rodgers took to Twitter on Monday night to address the situation, noting he "made an error in judgment":

"We are aware of the NFL's investigation, and we will have no further comment at this time," the Colts said in a statement (h/t Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star).

Rybaltowski reported that the player placed "hundreds of bets" via "an account opened by an acquaintance." A number of those wagers reportedly came from within the Colts' facilities, which also violates the NFL's gambling policy.

Per ESPN's report, "Most of the bets were in the $25-$50 range, although there was at least one low four-figure bet."

The Indiana Gaming Commission also confirmed the situation.

"I can confirm that we have received information pertaining to this matter and we are following developments," IGC deputy director Jenny Reske told Rybaltowski. "The IGC is not the lead agency because it involves violations of league policy. We will, however, continue to review information as it emerges to see if it requires any regulatory action."

Violations of the NFL's gambling policy continue to be an ongoing storyline. In April, the NFL suspended Detroit Lions wideouts Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill for six games after they were found to have placed bets on other sports while at team facilities.

Additionally, Lions receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney were suspended indefinitely for sports gambling infractions. The Lions ultimately released Berryhill, Cephus and Moore.

And in March 2022, now-Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Calvin Ridley was suspended indefinitely for gambling on NFL games while he was away from the Atlanta Falcons on the non-football illness list in 2021. He was reinstated this March.

Between more states legalizing sports betting, online apps making it easier than ever for people to quickly place wagers and the NFL's own complicated relationship to gambling—it has partnerships with DraftKings, FanDuel and Caesars Entertainment worth a reported $1 billion—it's hard to imagine issues with players gambling, or even coaches and referees, going away anytime soon.

"It is going to be a big problem around the league because a lot of players are gamblers," an anonymous agent told Kalyn Kahler of The Athletic. "I haven't heard of a player gambling on an NFL game, but pretty much everything else."