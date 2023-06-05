French Open 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Monday's Winners and Losers

French Open 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Monday's Winners and LosersJune 5, 2023
Coco Gauff advanced to her fourth Grand Slam quarterfinal in three years with a straight-set victory over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.
Gauff's fourth win at the 2023 French Open set up a rematch of the 2022 women's singles final with Iga Swiatek.
The two-time French Open champion and No. 1 seed had an easy day on the Paris clay, as she played six games before Lesia Tsurenko retired with an injury.
Gauff and Swiatek were two of four seeded players to advance to the women's quarterfinals on Monday.
Monday's men's singles results also set up a must-watch quarterfinal showdown between No. 4 seed Casper Ruud and No. 6 seed Holger Rune.
Rune survived the toughest fourth-round match on the men's side, as he outlasted Francisco Cerundolo in a fifth-set tiebreak.
Ruud and Rune are two of seven seeded players in the men's quarterfinals. Tomas Etcheverry of Argentina is the only unseeded man left in the draw. He beat three seeds in a row to reach a quarterfinal battle with Alexander Zverev.
Monday Results
Men's Singles
No. 4 Casper Ruud def. Nicolas Jarry, 7-6 (3), 7-5, 7-5
No. 6 Holger Rune def. No. 23 Francisco Cerundolo, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (7)
No. 22 Alexander Zverev def. No. 28 Grigor Dimitrov, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3
Tomas Etchverry def. No. 27 Yoshihito Nishioka, 7-6 (8), 6-0, 6-1
Women's Singles
No. 1 Iga Swiatek def. Lesia Tsurenko, 5-1 (retired)
No. 6 Coco Gauff def. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, 7-5, 6-2
No. 7 Ons Jabeur def. Bernarda Pera, 6-3, 6-1
No. 14 Beatriz Haddad Maia def. Sara Sarribes Tormo, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 7-5
Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek Set French Open Rematch
Gauff and Swiatek will square off in Paris for the second year in a row.
Gauff, the lone American man or woman left in a singles draw, should be a significant underdog against Swiatek, despite her strong recent track record at majors.
Swiatek is 6-0 against Gauff and she won each of the 12 sets in those matches, the first of which took place in Rome in 2021.
Gauff has only taken more than four games off Swiatek in a set once, and she won just four games against the No. 1 seed in last year's final.
The sixth-seeded American displayed a few more flaws over the last week in Paris, as she had to win two matches in three sets.
Gauff prepared well for the battle with Swiatek by winning a tough first set against Schmiedlova before controlling the second set.
Swiatek was only on the court for 31 minutes before Tsurenko retired with injury. She entered Monday with three consecutive 6-0 set victories. She was up 5-1 in the first set before Tsurenko left the court.
Swiatek is the fresher player, and in better form, so it will be a massive test for Gauff to reach her second straight French Open semifinal.
Casper Ruud, Alexander Zverev Continue Strong Play on Clay
Ruud and Zverev have been the two most consistent players in the bottom half of the men's singles draw.
Ruud, the 2022 French Open runner-up, beat Nicolas Jarry in straight sets. That was his second three-set triumph in Paris.
The fourth-seeded Norwegian is now 10-1 at Roland Garros in the last two years. The only player to beat him was Rafael Nadal.
Ruud faces Rune in the next round. Rune has never gotten past the final eight at any major in his young career. He lost in four sets to Ruud as an unseeded player in the 2022 quarterfinals.
Zverev's win over Grigor Dimitrov placed him in his fifth French Open quarterfinal in the last six years.
Zverev has never advanced to the French Open final, but it looks like he will have a chance to end that.
The No. 22 seed faces Etchverry, an unseeded player making his first Grand Slam quarterfinal appearance, in the next round.
Zverev could cruise in three sets, like he has three times this tournament, to be fresh for whomever emerges from the Ruud-Rune battle.