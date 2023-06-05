French Open 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Monday's Winners and Losers

0 of 3

Christian Liewig - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Coco Gauff advanced to her fourth Grand Slam quarterfinal in three years with a straight-set victory over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

Gauff's fourth win at the 2023 French Open set up a rematch of the 2022 women's singles final with Iga Swiatek.

The two-time French Open champion and No. 1 seed had an easy day on the Paris clay, as she played six games before Lesia Tsurenko retired with an injury.

Gauff and Swiatek were two of four seeded players to advance to the women's quarterfinals on Monday.

Monday's men's singles results also set up a must-watch quarterfinal showdown between No. 4 seed Casper Ruud and No. 6 seed Holger Rune.

Rune survived the toughest fourth-round match on the men's side, as he outlasted Francisco Cerundolo in a fifth-set tiebreak.

Ruud and Rune are two of seven seeded players in the men's quarterfinals. Tomas Etcheverry of Argentina is the only unseeded man left in the draw. He beat three seeds in a row to reach a quarterfinal battle with Alexander Zverev.