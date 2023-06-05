X

    NBA Rumors: Trent Redden Named Clippers GM After Michael Winger's Exit to Wizards

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 5, 2023

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 4: Closeup of the LA Clippers logo during the game against the New York Knicks on February 4, 2023 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly promoting Trent Redden to replace the departing Michael Winger as general manager.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Redden's promotion, along with the promotion of Mark Hughes to senior vice president/assistant general manager.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

