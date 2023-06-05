NBA Rumors: Trent Redden Named Clippers GM After Michael Winger's Exit to Wizards

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly promoting Trent Redden to replace the departing Michael Winger as general manager.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Redden's promotion, along with the promotion of Mark Hughes to senior vice president/assistant general manager.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

