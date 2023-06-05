Jets Rumors: Aaron Rodgers 'Won't Want More Money Than He Was Due' on New Contract

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets haven't locked in on a new contract despite more than a month of negotiations, but there is no need for alarm.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported the quarterback is not expected to ask for more money than what's currently on his contract and may actually take less than the $107.6 million due to him over the next two seasons.

He currently has an artificially low cap hold of $1.2 million that was negotiated to facilitate his trade from the Green Bay Packers. The Jets and Rodgers have always planned to rework his contract in the aftermath of the trade, but there's surprisingly been little urgency to make a deal happen.

As Florio notes, this could be a bit of Rodgers performing a power play with what leverage he has remaining. It's been unclear whether the future Hall of Famer plans to play more than one season in New York, and contract negotiations may give a hint at his future plans.

Rodgers has been flirting with the concept of retirement for years now, and he said earlier this offseason he went into his darkness retreat "90 percent retired."

With the Jets likely handing the Packers their 2024 first-round pick as part of the trade to acquire Rodgers, they're handling the situation with kid gloves—and understandably so. Keeping him on the roster into 2024 is the only way for this deal to make any sense; a one-and-done for a 39-year-old quarterback coming off a down season is a surefire way to make everyone have egg on their face.

So, once again, we wait. Rodgers will set the parameters of the deal, and we'll get a glimpse of his commitment level when the details come out.