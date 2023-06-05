Joe Mixon Rumors: Bengals Set to Keep RB 'As of Now' amid Release Buzz over Contract

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Mixon might be sticking around in Southwest Ohio.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on SportsCenter "there hasn't been a lot of momentum around" cutting Mixon. Doing so would allow Cincinnati to save $10 million against the salary cap for the upcoming season.

Fowler added the Bengals were mainly focused on bolstering their backfield depth rather than doing anything transformative.

"They got it in the fifth round of the draft with running back Chase Brown out of Illinois," he said. "So, as of now, they appear set with their lineup and to try to run it back for a Super Bowl run."

Mixon's production dipped a bit in 2022 after he made his first Pro Bowl the year prior. He ran for 814 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games, and he averaged fewer than four yards per carry (3.9) for the second time in three seasons.

Releasing the 26-year-old makes sense based purely on the finances, but a team in win-now mode also needs to have a suitable replacement lined up. In Cincinnati's case, it's far too early to say whether Brown can be a No. 1 option, and neither Trayveon Williams nor Evans would be an upgrade over Mixon.

The Bengals aren't in a tight spot when it comes to the cap, either. They have nearly $15 million at their disposal, per Over the Cap.

Coming out of the draft in April, head coach Zac Taylor told reporters that Mixon's future "is here with the team." He struck a similar tone in May.

Maybe Cincinnati ultimately renegotiates Mixon's contract to lower his salary, but it looks like the ship has sailed on him getting cut altogether.