    Jamal Murray Says Nuggets Lacked 'Discipline' in Game 2 Loss to Jimmy Butler, Heat

    Jack MurrayJune 5, 2023

    DENVER, CO - JUNE 4: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles the ball during Game Two of the 2023 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat on June 4, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has narrowed down how the team can move past a Game 2 loss.

    Following a 111-108 defeat to the Miami Heat at home, Murray blamed a lack of disciplined play across the board as the culprit.

    Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

    Jamal Murray: "We weren't as disciplined as we needed to be."

    This comes after Denver held a double-digit lead in the second quarter and entered the final frame with an eight-point lead.

    The Heat outscored the Nuggets 36-25 in the final quarter. The swing turned a potential commanding 2-0 series lead for the Western Conference champs into a tied series that will allow the Heat to push for a lead on its home court.

    Murray notably had a shot to send the game to overtime with little time remaining, but a tough bounce off the rim dashed those hopes.

    ESPN @espn

    Jamal Murray had a chance to tie the game at the end 👀 <a href="https://t.co/EMbC8pRePi">pic.twitter.com/EMbC8pRePi</a>

    Murray notched 18 points with 10 assists and four rebounds in the loss, and was second on the team in scoring behind Nikola Jokič.

    The Nuggets will look to get back on track Wednesday evening in South Florida.