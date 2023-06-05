Jamal Murray Says Nuggets Lacked 'Discipline' in Game 2 Loss to Jimmy Butler, Heat

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has narrowed down how the team can move past a Game 2 loss.

Following a 111-108 defeat to the Miami Heat at home, Murray blamed a lack of disciplined play across the board as the culprit.

This comes after Denver held a double-digit lead in the second quarter and entered the final frame with an eight-point lead.

The Heat outscored the Nuggets 36-25 in the final quarter. The swing turned a potential commanding 2-0 series lead for the Western Conference champs into a tied series that will allow the Heat to push for a lead on its home court.

Murray notably had a shot to send the game to overtime with little time remaining, but a tough bounce off the rim dashed those hopes.

Murray notched 18 points with 10 assists and four rebounds in the loss, and was second on the team in scoring behind Nikola Jokič.

The Nuggets will look to get back on track Wednesday evening in South Florida.